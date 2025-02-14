Rockies sportscaster gives verdict on Padres rotation ft. Yu Darvish, Dylan Cease, Nick Pivetta, Michael King 

The San Diego Padres have a rotation that can help the club get back to the postseason. Their current starting rotation, featuring Dylan Cease, Michael King, Yu Darvish and now Nick Pivetta, has the potential to keep the Padres in contention in 2025.

The club's rotation is a strength for the team despite the reported ownership issues this offseason, Colorado Rockies sportscaster Ryan Spilborghs affirmed.

During an appearance on "MLB Network Radio" on Thursday, Spilborghs discussed how San Diego’s rotation allows the team to be in a position to win this upcoming season. In particular, Spilborghs lauded the team’s top two pitchers.

“I’m looking at the Padres and going, there’s no way I would want to trade Dylan Cease or Michael King,” Spilborghs said.

“This is a pretty damn good rotation right now: Cease, King, Darvish, Pivetta, those four. Yeah that's a problem for anybody," he added.

Furthermore, Spilborghs discussed how Nick Pivetta’s arrival in San Diego was a positive despite potential complications.

“I’m happy for Nick Pivetta because I was concerned with the qualifying offer tagged to him that he wasn’t going to find a long-term deal. The way this one ends up being set up, he gets his money, the Red Sox get a compensation pick, too, now. So, that’s good," Spilborghs said.

With a strong starting rotation, San Diego could give the reigning NL West champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, a run for their money this upcoming season. Fans hope this could be the season the Friars breakthrough and return to the World Series.

Looking at the Padres' starting rotation in 2025

The Padres are expected to go with a five-man rotation this upcoming season. According to FanGraphs, the team’s rotation could look like this:

Dylan Cease

Michael King

Yu Darvish

Nick Pivetta

Kyle Hart

Cease is projected to be the staff ace. He had a solid season in 2024, going 14-11 with a 3.47 ERA in 33 starts. If Cease can replicate those numbers, his win-loss record should improve.

Michael King looks to be the number-two starter this upcoming season. Also 29, King had a terrific campaign last season going 13-9 with a 2.95 ERA in 31 starts.

Cease and King give San Diego a solid one-two punch, allowing Yu Darvish to pitch middle-of-the-rotation innings as the projected third starter. If Darvish can stay healthy, getting 30 starts from the Japanese vet shouldn’t be unreasonable.

Newcomer Nick Pivetta will look to bounce back after a tough 6-12 season last year with the Red Sox. While his 4.14 ERA was in line with his career averages, Pivetta will hope to improve his numbers this season.

Lastly, FanGraphs projects veteran lefty Kyle Hart to round out the Friars’ rotation. As the only southpaw, Hart will be expected to give the club much-needed balance.

Barring injuries, San Diego’s rotation looks as good as any. As long as injuries don’t play a significant role, the Friars could have one of the Majors' best rotations in 2025.

