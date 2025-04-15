Rockies vs. Dodgers: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 15, MLB 2025

The Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers resume their three-game set today. The Rockies kept it close in last night's affair but couldn't keep up with the vaunted Dodgers. Today, LA will go for a series win after losing their last two.

Rockies vs Dodgers Recent Form and Records

These two teams are going in opposite directions. After another loss last night, the Rockies dipped to 3-13. They've not won a single series this year and have been swept multiple times.

The Dodgers are off to a hot start, but it's not as hot as it could be. They're in third place at 12-6 so far this season. They're coming off two straight series losses to the Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs.

Players to Watch

Starting Pitchers

Ryan Feltner (0-0, 2.81 ERA, 16 strikeouts) vs. Landon Knack (1-0, 10.38 ERA, five strikeouts)

Feltner was 3-10 with a 4.49 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 138 strikeouts in 162.1 innings pitched last year.

Last Start: Six innings, three hits, one earned run, two walks and seven strikeouts.

Career vs. Dodgers: 1-2 record with a 5.79 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 28 innings pitched.

Ryan Feltner is on the mound (Imagn)

Knack was 3-5 with a 3.65 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 69 strikeouts in 69 innings pitched last year.

Last Start: 2.1 innings, four hits, five earned runs, four walks, and two strikeouts.

Career vs. Rockies: 0-0 record, 2.25 ERA, five hits, and four strikeouts in four innings.

Must-watch Hitters

Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani is always a must-watch, and he hit a home run last night against Colorado. He has five with six RBI this year and leads the team with 21 hits.

Tommy Edman has been on fire this year (Imagn)

Tommy Edman surprisingly leads the team in home runs with six. He also has 16 hits total and 14 RBI this year.

Rockies

Kyle Farmer has been red-hot this season. He's hitting .364 with 17 hits and a .404 on-base percentage. He leads the team in those categories.

Ryan McMahon has two home runs, second on the team and has 13 total hits this year. He has also added five walks.

Injuries

Brenton Doyle was out yesterday and is considered day-to-day based on the latest Rockies' injury update. He may or may not play tonight. For the Dodgers, Teoscar Hernandez is in the same boat. Blake Snell is also working back to the mound as he resumed his program on Monday.

Rockies vs Dodgers Baseball Betting Odds

Moneyline Spread Total Rockies +240 Rockies +2.5 (-145) Over 8.5 (-110) Dodgers -300 Dodgers -2.5 (+120) Under 8.5 (-110)

Rockies vs Dodgers Expert Predictions

The pitching matchup goes to the Colorado Rockies. Ryan Feltner has not only been good for the Rockies' standard but he's also been pretty solid. Landon Knack has been abysmal, but he probably won't pitch deep into the game anyway.

The offensive matchup, however, is heavily favored for LA. Their offense rivals pretty much any in baseball, and the Rockies have been dreadful. Feltner will do what he can to keep them at bay, but it won't be enough.

Prediction: Dodgers 6, Rockies 2

