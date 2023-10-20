Despite a severely underwhelming showing from the New York Mets in 2023, fans have a new reason to celebrate. One of the world's most popular bands has is using the team's logo to feature in some groovy new cover art.

The Rolling Stones, one of the most popular rock bands on earth, has partnered up with MLB. As such, their brand-new album, entitled "Hackney Diamonds" will feature unique artwork that pertains to each of the league's thirty teams.

"Rolling Stones - Mets. The @RollingStones have released a limited edition vinyl of “Hackney Diamonds” with #Mets cover art" - New York Mets

While all 30 MLB teams will see their likeness honored by the Rolling Stones in one way or another, New York Mets fans seem particularly hyped about the news. Several team loyalists took to X to share their enthusiasm.

With a record of 75-87, the Mets finished fourth in the NL East, twenty-nine games behind the Atlanta Braves. Despite entering the 2023 season with the largest payroll in baseball, the 2023 campaign turned out to be a massive dissapointment for fans in Queens.

"Hackney Diamonds" will be 26th studio album released by the Rolling Stones in the United States. Additionally, it will be the first album featuring original songs for the iconic English group since the release of "A Bigger Bang" in 2005.

In 1989, the Rolling Stones stopped by then-New York Mets home field, Shea Stadium on their "Steel Wheels" tour. Other notable MLB barns that featured in the tour included Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia and Three Rivers Stadium, the old home of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

For the New York Mets, many questions remain ahead of the beginning of the 2024 season. After both manager Buck Showalter and Billy Eppler parted the ways from the team, the job of finding replacements has fallen on the shoulders of David Stearns, the new President of Baseball Operations.

Perhaps Rolling Stones' album honor will bless New York Mets ahead of 2024

For the Mets, more questions remain than answers. As they watch their divisional rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies, press ahead in the NLCS, it's difficult for fans not to imagine what could have been. Perhaps the new regime in the front office will be able to make the requisite moves to ensure that 2024 does not become a repeat of 2023, which has been, by all accounts, a season to forget.