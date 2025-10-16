  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Roman Anthony reacts to Jackson Holliday crediting a higher power for the 2025 season

Roman Anthony reacts to Jackson Holliday crediting a higher power for the 2025 season

By Safeer M S
Modified Oct 16, 2025 14:31 GMT
Roman Anthony reacts to Jackson Holliday crediting a higher power for the 2025 season
Roman Anthony reacts to Jackson Holliday crediting a higher power for the 2025 season [Image Source: IMAGN]

As the first overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft, expectations for Jackson Holliday are understandably high. Compared to Holliday's struggles in 2024, his 2025 season was a step in the right direction.

Ad

Though the Baltimore Orioles disappointed, resulting in the worst record in the AL East, Holliday hit .242 with 17 home runs and 55 RBIs, along with 17 stolen bases in 149 games.

Holliday and his family are devout Christians. On Wednesday, the Orioles' second baseman shared a multi-snap Instagram post expressing his gratitude to Jesus Christ.

"Thank you Jesus," he captioned the post.

All the images were taken at the ballpark, highlighting moments from both his offensive and defensive play. One of the snaps also featured his teammate, Gunnar Henderson.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Among the many who commented on the post was Roman Anthony, the Red Sox slugger who had a dominant debut season this year.

"Throw the pocket," Anthony wrote.
Roman Anthony&#039;s comment [Image Source: Instagram/jackson__holliday7]
Roman Anthony's comment [Image Source: Instagram/jackson__holliday7]

In baseball, the phrase refers to a training technique used by pitchers and other throwers. By using it, Anthony appeared to be instructing Holliday to focus on a compact, low-stress arm motion that enhances control, velocity, and overall arm health.

Ad

Jackson Holliday and Roman Anthony enjoy the offseason by playing golf

Although the Boston Red Sox entered the postseason, Roman Anthony couldn't play due to injury. Anthony's season had ended on September 3 when he was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain. Now it appears that Anthony has recovered.

Anthony, along with his fellow MLB youngsters, Jackson Holliday and Caden Dana, recently played golf together. On Wednesday, Holliday re-shared an Instagram story of Bobby Morris, showcasing the trio in golf attire.

Ad
Jackson Holliday&#039;s Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/jackson__holliday7]
Jackson Holliday's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/jackson__holliday7]

Anthony is close friends with Holliday, having grown up playing against and training with each other since middle school in Florida. Anthony has also trained with the Holliday family in Oklahoma during the offseason.

Ad

Unlike Holliday, who was the number one draft pick, Anthony was selected by the Red Sox with the 79th pick in the second round. He debuted on June 9, becoming the youngest Red Sox to do so since Rafael Devers. On August 6, the outfielder signed an 8-year, $130 million contract extension with the Red Sox.

Meanwhile, Caden Dana was the 11th-round, 328th pick of the Los Angeles Angels. Dana made his MLB debut in 2024 and became the youngest Angels pitcher to win his debut in franchise history. Dana has two older brothers, Cullen and Casey, who played in the minor leagues.

About the author
Safeer M S

Safeer M S

Twitter icon

Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.

Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.

In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.

When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Safeer M S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications