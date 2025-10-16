As the first overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft, expectations for Jackson Holliday are understandably high. Compared to Holliday's struggles in 2024, his 2025 season was a step in the right direction.Though the Baltimore Orioles disappointed, resulting in the worst record in the AL East, Holliday hit .242 with 17 home runs and 55 RBIs, along with 17 stolen bases in 149 games.Holliday and his family are devout Christians. On Wednesday, the Orioles' second baseman shared a multi-snap Instagram post expressing his gratitude to Jesus Christ.&quot;Thank you Jesus,&quot; he captioned the post.All the images were taken at the ballpark, highlighting moments from both his offensive and defensive play. One of the snaps also featured his teammate, Gunnar Henderson. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAmong the many who commented on the post was Roman Anthony, the Red Sox slugger who had a dominant debut season this year.&quot;Throw the pocket,&quot; Anthony wrote.Roman Anthony's comment [Image Source: Instagram/jackson__holliday7]In baseball, the phrase refers to a training technique used by pitchers and other throwers. By using it, Anthony appeared to be instructing Holliday to focus on a compact, low-stress arm motion that enhances control, velocity, and overall arm health.Jackson Holliday and Roman Anthony enjoy the offseason by playing golfAlthough the Boston Red Sox entered the postseason, Roman Anthony couldn't play due to injury. Anthony's season had ended on September 3 when he was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain. Now it appears that Anthony has recovered.Anthony, along with his fellow MLB youngsters, Jackson Holliday and Caden Dana, recently played golf together. On Wednesday, Holliday re-shared an Instagram story of Bobby Morris, showcasing the trio in golf attire.Jackson Holliday's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/jackson__holliday7]Anthony is close friends with Holliday, having grown up playing against and training with each other since middle school in Florida. Anthony has also trained with the Holliday family in Oklahoma during the offseason.Unlike Holliday, who was the number one draft pick, Anthony was selected by the Red Sox with the 79th pick in the second round. He debuted on June 9, becoming the youngest Red Sox to do so since Rafael Devers. On August 6, the outfielder signed an 8-year, $130 million contract extension with the Red Sox.Meanwhile, Caden Dana was the 11th-round, 328th pick of the Los Angeles Angels. Dana made his MLB debut in 2024 and became the youngest Angels pitcher to win his debut in franchise history. Dana has two older brothers, Cullen and Casey, who played in the minor leagues.