  • Roman Anthony's sister Lia embraces mountain vibes in chic white dress

Roman Anthony's sister Lia embraces mountain vibes in chic white dress

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Aug 31, 2025 03:11 GMT
Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony's sister, Lia Anthony, is enjoying mountain views in the summer while the rookie is making a strong case for the American League Rookie of the Year award.

While the young outfielder has emerged as one of the best talents in the league this season, his sister, Lia Anthony, shot to fame on social media after attending his game.

Lia's social media following soared after she was spotted cheering for the No. 1 prospect in MLB during his second major league game for the Red Sox in June against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park.

She updated her fans on Instagram with her latest escapade on Saturday, sharing a glimpse from her time in the Blue Ridge Mountain range in Georgia. In her Instagram story, Lia wore a chic white dress, clicking a mirror selfie with her friend Brooke Basore.

(Image source - Instagram)
(Image source - Instagram)

Lia has been one of her brother's biggest supporters and often attends Red Sox games to cheer for Roman. In an Instagram post last month, Lia shared snippets from her time at Fenway with Basore alongside her in one of the pictures.

Roman Anthony's sister Lia cheers Red Sox rookie's blast off Pirates All-Star Paul Skenes

Roman Anthony faced one of the best arms in the league when he squared off against Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes in their series opener at Fenway Park on Friday.

The Red Sox rookie smoked a fastball from the NL Cy Young contender in the fifth inning to give the hosts a 2-0 lead. Lia Anthony shared a clip of her brother's moonshot off Skenes in her Instagram story.

However, Roman's solo shot wasn't enough to secure a win for Boston as the Pirates came from behind to win 4-2. The rookie outfielder went 1-for-5 on Saturday as the Pirates won 10-3 to take the series.

