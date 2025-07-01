Roman Anthony's sister Lia shares a glimpse of her private pool time from her scenic Andalusian vacation

Having made his big league debut in June of 2025, Roman Anthony has featured a lot for the Boston Red Sox becoming a regular in skipper Alex Cora's lineup.

While Roman is playing for the Red Sox, his sister, Lia, appears to be enjoying the summer in Andalusia, a region located in the south of Spain, known for it's picturesque landscapes and stunning beaches.

On Tuesday, Lia Anthony shared the latest set of pictures from her fun-filled trip to Europe on Instagram, as she cooled off in a pool with a drink in hand, summing up her travels with a set of emojis.

Lia, aged 23, is the middle child of the Anthony household. Roman is her younger brother. She also has an older brother named Tony.

Per sources, Lia Anthony is a senior at Florida State University, where she is studying Human Development and Family Sciences. She has also worked with non-profit organizations in the past.

Roman Anthony's sister Lia talks about sudden increase in fame after being spotted at Fenway Park

When Roman Anthony made his much-anticipated big league debut for the Boston Red Sox on June 9, his whole family was present in the stands cheering him on.

When the camera panned towards the group mid-game, Lia Anthony was spotted on screen, making her an instant celebrity. Having had around 3,000 Instagram followers before being spotted on screen, the 23-year-old now has more than 36,000.

Appearing on "The Greg Hill Show" in mid-June, Lia Anthony talked about the drastic uptick in fame ever since being spotted at the game, along with the increase in male attention that has come with it.

"It's been surreal. I went from having about 3,000 [followers], and now I'm at 14,000. It's crazy. I've gotten quite a few DMs since that night. I got a couple baseball (DMs). But it was funny, somebody said something about how they accidentally hit their baseball (in my DMs) and asked me to throw it back." Lia Anthony said

Lia Anthony has not been back at the ballpark since, but the way Roman Anthony is continuing to establish himself as a regular, it may not be long before she is spotted back at Fenway Park cheering her brother on.

