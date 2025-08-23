Roman Anthony’s sister, Lia, steps out in style for cozy wine night on Florida’s Gulf Coast

Since Roman Anthony made his MLB debut this season, his sister, Lia Anthony, has shot to fame and made headlines. While she embraces the fame, Lia remains a humble Florida State University student.

This week, the Anthony siblings are attracting attention for different reasons. While the Red Sox sensation clutched a homer in a 6-3 win against the New York Yankees, Lia is making memories with her friends in Tampa, Florida.

On Friday, she shared a glimpse of her evening out in Tampa, Florida, where she enjoyed a cozy wine night along Florida’s scenic Gulf Coast. She posed in front of a gold-framed mirror alongside a friend, wearing a burgundy top on classic denim and heels.

Lia's Instagram story

Roman Anthony’s sister, Lia, continues to shine

Lia's first brush with viral fame came after she attended Roman Anthony's MLB debut at Fenway Park. During the game, the NESN broadcast panned the cameras towards Lia, and it drew an immense following across social media.

In one night, her Instagram following soared from 3,000 to 16,000. She now has 37.9K followers. Lia called the experience and the viral following "surreal," during an appearance on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show.

"I mean, it's been surreal," Lia told WEEI. "I got a couple baseball (DMs). But it was funny, somebody said something about how they accidentally hit their baseball (in my DMs) and asked me to throw it back."

Earlier, when the Red Sox announced an eight-year, $130 million contract extension (with a possible $230 million value including options and incentives) for his brother Roman Anthony, she had a heartfelt response:

"So beyond proud of you ❤️❤️!!!"

According to her LinkedIn profile, Lia completed her Bachelor of Science in Human Development and Family Studies, General, in May. She's a Certified Clinical Medical Assistant and has received her licenses from the National Healthcare Association and the American Heart Association.

She continues to support her brother, Roman Anthony, who's hitting .280 along with five home runs and four stolen bases in 60 games.

