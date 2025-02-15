"Ronald Acuna Jr. is bouncing around" - Braves GM reveals plan with superstar recovering from injury

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is one of the most exciting players in the MLB whenever he is on the field. However, the 2023 National League MVP missed a vast portion of the campaign last year after tearing his ACL in a stolen base attempt during a regular season game in May.

Brian Snitker, the Atlanta Braves manager, shared a positive injury update on Ronald Acuna Jr. as the team kicked off their spring training program earlier this week. Snitker stated that the four-time All-Star is progressing well on his recovery from the leg injury and is coming closer towards joining the team roster.

On Friday, Brian Snitker discussed the potential return of Ronald Acuna Jr. during an interview with MLB Network reporter Lauren Gardner at the Braves spring training facility in North Port, Florida.

"Ronald is running around. He is hitting," Snitker said. "Just checking the boxes. going to be smart about everything. But he is bouncing around really good. He is in his element now playing baseball.

"Hopefully everything continues down that path, and eventually we're going to get him back," he added with a smile.

Acuna Jr. played just 49 games for the Braves in 2024 before getting injured on May 26. He was not at his best prior to his injury and only had a .250/.351/.365 slash line with just four home runs, 15 RBIs, and an OPS+ of 101.

When we get Ronald Acuna Jr. back, it's going to lengthen our lineup: Brian Snitker

Ronald Acuna Jr. suffered an ACL tear while sliding on the basebaths (Image Source: IMAGN)

The Atlanta Braves made outfielder Jurickson Profar their main acquisition in the free agent market during this offseason. The Braves acquired the former San Diego Padres outfielder on a three-year, $42 million deal last month.

Brian Snitker offered his perspective on the signing during his interview with LB Network.

"Just jumped through the phone with energy," Snitker said. "Had talked to a lot of people that had been around him and had him. And everybody just can't say enough of the good things."

The Braves manager believes the versatility of Jurickson Profar will help add further depth to their already strong lineup, especially when Ronald Acuna Jr. returns to the team.

"You can plug him in anywhere in the lineup. He'll be a great piece," Snitker said. "We're waiting on Ronald to come back. When we get Ronald back, it's going to lengthen our lineup. And I really like our lineup."

Despite their injury issues, the Atlanta Braves still secured a playoff berth after taking second place in the NL East last year. However, they crashed out in the Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres without earning a victory.

