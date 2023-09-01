Ronald Acuña Jr., the Atlanta Braves outfielder, has become the first player in MLB history to finish a season with at least 30 home runs and 60 stolen bases on the same day he got married.

In the morning, Acuña married his fiancée Maria Laborde in front of his friends and family over a quiet and understated ceremony. A few hours later, he was back in the spotlight in front of 47,623 spectators at the Dodger Stadium.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The power-hitting righty put on a show for the fans in Los Angeles. This was a battle between two of the top National League teams that could meet in the postseason.

Entering the game, the talk was all about the battle between Mookie Betts and Ronald Acuña Jr. A wedding ceremony, however, is on par with any MVP race.

MLB Fans took to social media to congratulate the Braves hitter for an incredible day that included getting married and achieving a historic MLB feat in one 24-hour session.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Acuña was incredible. He finished 3-4 with four RBIs and a home run. His grand slam in the second inning off Dodgers pitcher Lance Lynn gave his team some breathing room in a tight game.

The Atlanta Braves went on to win the game 8-7 and improved to an MLB-best 88-45 on the year. They hold a commanding 14-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East.

Despite his brilliant season, Ronald Acuna Jr. is in a tight race for MVP with Mookie Betts

Atlanta Braves Ronald Acuna Jr., right, hits a grand slam as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith watches in Los Angeles

Atlanta Braves Ronaldo Acuña and Los Angeles Dodger Mookie Betts remain the favorites for the 2023 National League MVP award.

Betts is slashing .317/.411/.622 and leads the NL in slugging and OPS. He has recorded 38 homers and 98 RBIs on the year.

Acuña Jr. leads in the NL in hits (181), runs (120), stolen bases (62), and OBP (.419).

The race will likely go down to the wire with both players in exceptional form. It is hard to see how the voters can deny Acuña Jr. after this incredible year.

Whatever happens with the MVP race, August 31st will remain a special day for Ronald Acuña Jr. and his family for years to come.