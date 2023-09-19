National League MVP frontrunner Ronald Acuna Jr. spoke about his return to the major leagues after a devastating knee injury in 2021 during a conversation with Albert Pujols on the MLB Network recently.

Acuna tore his ACL in his right knee while attempting to catch a fly ball against the Miami Marlins in July 2021.

"I asked my friends, my dad, I mean, am I going to run the same way, am I going to play the same way again?" Acuna said.

Pujols, who navigated the highs and lows of his career, listened as Acuna described his grueling rehabilitation process. The Braves star said that doubts had plagued him about his eventual return to the MLB:

"I didn't know if I was going to return to the same level"

Despite Ronald Acuna Jr.'s harrowing 2021 injury, he has returned better than ever

In the interview, Acuna expressed his strong desire to lead the Atlanta Braves to a World Series victory. He was unable to contribute during the team's 2021 World Series run due to his injury and wants to be the driving force behind a championship win.

"We became champions, but at the same time it was difficult because I wanted to play," Acuna said.

Despite the grim prospects that often come with such a severe injury, Ronald Acuna Jr. has made a resilient comeback.

Acuna ranks third in the MLB with a batting average of .336. He has racked up 202 hits, 37 home runs and 66 stolen bases. Moreover, he is on the brink of achieving the rare 40-70 season.

Acuna's incredible numbers make him the biggest contender for the MVP award. The slugger's remarkable comeback will continue to serve as a testament to his resilience.