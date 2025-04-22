Ronald Acuna Jr.'s controversial comments on Brian Snitker met with mixed reception

Ronald Acuna Jr. is still trying to return to the Atlanta Braves after tearing his ACL, but he's already involved in some drama. After manager Brian Snitker did not bench outfielder Jared Kelenic for his lack of hustle, Acuna made some controversial comments about his manager.

Acuna Jr. said if it were him in place of Kelenic, he would have been thrown out of the game.

The Braves have made it clear that this has not created any major issues within the clubhouse, but Acuna Jr. is still not in Atlanta. Many MLB insiders and former players have weighed in on the situation, and there has been a wide range of opinions.

70% Win (110-25-1)

Xavier Scruggs gave his opinion on this situation while appearing on Sunday Night Countdown.

"First of all, don't press send," Scruggs said. "As a player, that's a conversation that I should be having with the manager if it's bothering me that much, but at the same time, you got to think about you're a superstar."

AJ Pierzynski, a former MLB catcher, believes that Acuna was treated differently simply because he is a superstar.

"Superstars, or guys they think are superstars, are treated a little bit differently. Why? Because they want to get more out of them," the former catcher said.

Former president of the Miami Marlins, David Samson, offered a different take. Samson believes that Acuna was right in his take, but also knows that making that social media post was wrong.

"Acuna's a leader," Samson said. "You can't go on social media and call out your manager, however right he was. Which he is right. You can't do it that way. And I would be furious with Acuna. I would be benching Kelenic, and I would tell (Brian) Snitker you never do what you just did."

Overall, everyone seems to be in agreement that Acuna handled things the wrong way, but there were other mistakes made in this situation as well.

Former Mets GM confirms that Ronald Acuna Jr. is a superstar

Ronald Acuna Jr. has missed a ton of time with injury throughout his career, leaving some to question whether or not he is still a superstar. Former GM of the New York Mets, Steve Phillips, gave his thoughts on that topic, saying:

"Of course he's a superstar. He's an MVP, he's a 70-40 guy, yes he is a superstar player, there's no question about that. He's going to be a guy that puts up huge numbers throughout his career... From a baseball perspective, he's a five-tool superstar.

"He's had some peaks and valleys, but he's also a baby still, in baseball terms. He's not even in the prime of his career yet and he's already showing me he's got a chance to be an absolute top level MVP. Every year his year starts, I'm counting on him as a potential MVP."

Ronald Acuna Jr. will return at some point this season, and the team will need to ensure that there is no drama involved.

