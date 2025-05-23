Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife Maria drops 3-word reaction to Braves star making his season debut against Padres

In late May of last season, Atlanta Braves slugger Ronald Acuna Jr. went down with a horrific injury. He had torn the ACL in his left knee after attempting a fake steal against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Acuna Jr. had to have surgery to fix the tear, and he missed the remainder of the season. He has focused on getting healthy and rehabbing his knee in order to get back into the lineup.

That time has now come as the former NL MVP will make his season debut on Friday. He will step into the box for the first time in nearly a year against the San Diego Padres.

"We are back" said Maria.

Maria Laborde's Instagram

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife, Maria, is more than excited to see the slugger get back to business. She posted a celebratory message ahead of the four-time All-Star's season debut.

With how he looked during his rehab assignment, it may not take long for him to get comfortable. However, the front office may limit his stolen base opportunities this year.

The Braves could desperately use the slugger back in the lineup. They have not gotten off to the best start this year, holding together a 24-25 record, good for third place in the NL East.

The Braves designate Orlando Arcia for assignment to make room for Ronald Acuna Jr.

Atlanta Braves - Ronald Acuna Jr. (Photo via IMAGN)

The Braves made it official on Friday, reinstating Ronald Acuna Jr. from the IL. However, in doing so, they had to make room on the roster for the 2018 NL Rookie of the Year Award winner.

Orlando Arcia got the short end of the stick here, being designated for assignment. This season, he appeared in only 14 games, hitting .194/.219/.226 with a triple and a run batted in.

Arcia originally came to Atlanta as part of the 2021 trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. Atlanta got Arcia while Milwaukee received Patrick Weigel and Chad Sobotka.

Arcia's role this season with Atlanta has greatly diminished. Once the starting shortstop, his job was taken over by Nick Allen this year, who has been great with the glove.

Arcia will look for his next opportunity in the MLB now. There are multiple teams that could use some middle infield depth, and could give the slugger a call. It will be interesting to see which one of these clubs gives him a call.

