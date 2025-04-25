Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife Maria Laborde gushes over son's luscious curls

Ronald Acuna Jr. has been busy getting ready for his 2025 season debut. After tearing his ACL early last year, he is getting closer to making his return to the Atlanta Braves.

The slugger has gotten some help over the weeks from his two sons, Ronald and Jamal. They were at the Braves' Florida facility last week helping Dad get back into game shape.

Acuna Jr. is now busy getting ready for his rehab assignment. With him gone, his wife and sons are stuck keeping themselves busy. Maria posted an adorable video of her son's luscious curls on Friday.

"My golden curls, just like my mother" Maria posted.

Maria Laborde's Instagram Story

Maria gushed over he son's golden curls. She was able to quickly capture the video before her son was ready for his spot in the limelight to be over with.

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife, on the other hand, loves to be in the spotlight. In 2015, she was crowned Miss Teen Carabobo and has worked as a professional model. She has done work with elite brands like Calvin Klein and Zara in the past.

Ronald Acuna Jr. sparks controversy with deleted tweet

Atlanta Braves - Ronald Acuna Jr. (Photo via IMAGN)

Ronald Acuna Jr. has had a history of not running to his fullest extent at times. It has been something that he has been benched for in the past, and it has greatly frustrated the fan base.

On Saturday, Jarred Kelenic failed to hustle out a hit. He was gunned out at second base, but he was not benched for his actions against the Minnesota Twins.

Acuna Jr. questioned why manager Brian Snitker did not bench Kelenic. He quickly deleted his post, but it was enough to start some controversy.

Some fans and analysts were frustrated that the slugger would try and bury a teammate. Former Atlanta slugger Jeff Francoeur took issue with Acuna Jr.'s comments and responded via Awful Announcing.

"You finally get something going in your direction, and you got a guy who's supposed to be your teammates, tweeting, probably out in L.A., something that is sompletely meaningless and stupid" said Francoeur.

Francoeur slammed the slugger for throwing his teammate under the bus. It was something that was not to be mentioned in the public eye, especially when the team had been struggling. This is not an issue the front office or the fanbase wants to deal with while holding last place in the National League East.

