  Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife Maria Laborde steals spotlight at Ezequiel Tovar's charity event in lace-trimmed satin slip dress, twinning with Braves star

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife Maria Laborde steals spotlight at Ezequiel Tovar's charity event in lace-trimmed satin slip dress, twinning with Braves star

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Oct 02, 2025 00:25 GMT
Ronald Acuna Jr. with his wife, Maria Laborde (L), Ezequiel Tovar (R) (Images from - Instagram.com/@marialaborde, Getty)
Ronald Acuna Jr. with his wife, Maria Laborde (L), Ezequiel Tovar (R) (Images from - Instagram.com/@marialaborde, Getty)

Having finished the regular season with a 76-86 record, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves finished seven games out of a top three spot in the wildcard.

With his team not in action in the postseason, it appears the Venezuelan is making the most of the extra downtime, alongside his wife, Maria Laborde. On Wednesday, Acuna and Laborde attended fellow big leaguer Ezequiel Tovar's charity event. As they made their entrance, the couple were the center of attention.

Ronald Acuna Jr. sported an all-black outfit with a stylish chain featuring his iconic jersey number, 13. However, it was his wife, Maria Laborde, that stole the show, wearing a matching lace-trimmed satin slip dress.

Laborde later shared a snap to her Instagram story showing off her outfit for the event.

Screenshot of Maria Laborde's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@marialaborde IG Stories)
Screenshot of Maria Laborde's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@marialaborde IG Stories)

Just like Ronald Acuna Jr. and Maria Laborde, Ezequiel Tovar also hails from Venezuela. Having made his big league debut in 2022, Tovar is currently playing for the Colorado Rockies.

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife, Maria Laborde, was in attendance at Truist Park to support the outfielder at the 2025 All-Star game

2024 was an extremely frustrating season for Ronald Acuna Jr. on an individual level, as he missed pretty much the entirety of the year after picking up a knee injury early on.

After spending more than a year out of action, the Venezuelan fianlly made his much-anticipated return to the big league on May 23. Just like fans would have hoped, the 2023 NL MVP made an instant impact. The 27-year-old was so impressive that he ended up being voted into the 2025 All-Star game, earning his fifth career selection.

As he turned up to his home stadium, Truist Park, to enjoy the festivities in mid-July, he was joined by his wife, Maria Laborde, and sons, Ronald Jr. and Jamal.

Maria Laborde later took to Instagram to share a series of snaps from the Red-Carpet Show, thanking the fans that voted for her husband.

"All-Star moments we’ll never forget. Thank you for loving and supporting my husband — it means everything to us ✨🤍" Maria Laborde posted

In the mid-season classic, Ronald Acuna Jr. got two opportunities to bat, registering a hit and scoring a run himself. He ultimately ended up on the winning side, after Kyle Schwarber's heroics in the home run swing-off won the game for the NL.

