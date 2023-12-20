The Kansas City Royals have signed Hunter Renfroe to a two-year deal worth $13 million in their bid to build a competitive roster in the AL Central. Before this signing, Renfroe was a free agent after being released by the Cincinnati Reds in 2023.

The Kansas City Royals have signed the 31-year-old power-hitting outfielder for the 2024 season for a salary of $5.5 million. Renfroe also has a $7.5 million player option for 2025 with a $1 million buyout.

The outfielder recently appeared on "MLB Tonight," hosted by Brian Kenny, to share his thoughts on his new team and his vision for the upcoming season.

“Our goals are like they are every year. You wanna win the last game of the year, which is in the World Series and I think that’s a very true thing we could possibly do,” said Renfroe.

“I do think we very much have a chance to win the division. There’s no question.”

The Royals' outfield was inexperienced, with all of its outfielders under the age of 26, particularly Drew Waters, MJ Melendez, and Nick Pratto. With his experience, Renfroe's return to the roster will help fill that void.

Renfroe's strong arm on the field will also be a bonus for the team. In the past three seasons, he has had 35 outfield assists, putting him just behind Adolis Garcia in the second position for outfielders with the most assists.

A recap of Hunter Renfroe’s 2023 Season

Hunter Renfroe was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in 2010 and later made his MLB debut with the San Diego Padres in 2016 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In 2023, he signed a $11.9 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels. However, he was later claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Reds.

Hunter Renfroe appeared in the major leagues for two different teams this season. First, he appeared in 126 games for the Angels, batting .242/.304/.434 with a.737 OPS. He also had 56 RBIs and 19 home runs for the Los Angeles Angels.

His second team was the Cincinnati Reds, where he played 14 games with a batting average of .128/.227/.205 and a.432 OPS. He had four RBIs and one home run.

Hunter Renfroe last appeared in the postseason in 2021 while playing for the Red Sox. He has yet to win any major honors, but with his new team and teammates, he is optimistic about winning a pennant this season.

