  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Royals skipper gives massive praise to Ronald Acuna Jr.'s cousin: "He has filled in at short for days Bobby Witt Jr. hasn't played"

Royals skipper gives massive praise to Ronald Acuna Jr.'s cousin: "He has filled in at short for days Bobby Witt Jr. hasn't played"

By Raghav Mehta
Published Aug 18, 2025 01:31 GMT
Ronald Acuna Jr. (L), Bobby Witt Jr. (R) (Images from - Getty)
Ronald Acuna Jr. (L), Bobby Witt Jr. (R) (Images from - Getty)

Having made his MLB debut in 2022, Bobby Witt Jr. has arguably established himself as the Kansas City Royals' most influential player.

Ad

When Witt has been unavailable, Maikel Garcia has filled in for his teammate. Usually a third baseman, Garcia's well-rounded skillset enables him to deputize anywhere in the infield.

Speaking to MLB Network Radio on Sunday, Royals skipper Matt Quatraro praised Garcia.

"Maikel [Garcia] has been phenomenal for us all year. At the beginning, we were moving him around, second, third, center, leading him off, hitting him the middle. Offensively he's been really consistent."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Defensively, now that he's at third, we know he's a good third baseman. He's filled in at short the couple days that Bobby [Witt Jr.] hasn't played, and he's been very good there. Stolen base numbers are getting better as the year goes on, he's a really good player, we all know that," Quatraro said
Ad
Ad

IMaikel Garcia comes from a family that has produced prominent MLB players as Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. and veteran Alcides Escobar are Garcia's cousins.

Bobby Witt Jr. and Maikel Garcia earned All-Star selections in 2025

Having enjoyed a superb first half of the season, Royals stars Bobby Witt Jr. (.290 BA, 17 HR, 67 RBI) and Maikel Garcia (.300 BA, 11 HR, 55 RBI), earned All-Star selections. They joined pitchers Kris Bubic and Carlos Estevez to complete the Royals' contingent headed to Truist Park for the Midsummer Classic July.

Ad

While Bobby Witt Jr. earned an All-Star selection for a second consecutive season, Maikel Garcia experienced the All-Star festivities for the first time this year.

Maikel Garcia (L) and Bobby Witt Jr. (R) in action for the Kansas City Royals - Source: Getty
Maikel Garcia (L) and Bobby Witt Jr. (R) in action for the Kansas City Royals - Source: Getty

Heading into the final stretch of the season, fans will be hoping Bobby Witt Jr. and Maikel Garcia can continue leading by example to give their team the best chance of qualifying for the postseason.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications