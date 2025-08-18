Royals skipper gives massive praise to Ronald Acuna Jr.'s cousin: "He has filled in at short for days Bobby Witt Jr. hasn't played"

Having made his MLB debut in 2022, Bobby Witt Jr. has arguably established himself as the Kansas City Royals' most influential player.When Witt has been unavailable, Maikel Garcia has filled in for his teammate. Usually a third baseman, Garcia's well-rounded skillset enables him to deputize anywhere in the infield.Speaking to MLB Network Radio on Sunday, Royals skipper Matt Quatraro praised Garcia.&quot;Maikel [Garcia] has been phenomenal for us all year. At the beginning, we were moving him around, second, third, center, leading him off, hitting him the middle. Offensively he's been really consistent.&quot;&quot;Defensively, now that he's at third, we know he's a good third baseman. He's filled in at short the couple days that Bobby [Witt Jr.] hasn't played, and he's been very good there. Stolen base numbers are getting better as the year goes on, he's a really good player, we all know that,&quot; Quatraro saidIMaikel Garcia comes from a family that has produced prominent MLB players as Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. and veteran Alcides Escobar are Garcia's cousins.Bobby Witt Jr. and Maikel Garcia earned All-Star selections in 2025Having enjoyed a superb first half of the season, Royals stars Bobby Witt Jr. (.290 BA, 17 HR, 67 RBI) and Maikel Garcia (.300 BA, 11 HR, 55 RBI), earned All-Star selections. They joined pitchers Kris Bubic and Carlos Estevez to complete the Royals' contingent headed to Truist Park for the Midsummer Classic July.While Bobby Witt Jr. earned an All-Star selection for a second consecutive season, Maikel Garcia experienced the All-Star festivities for the first time this year.Maikel Garcia (L) and Bobby Witt Jr. (R) in action for the Kansas City Royals - Source: GettyHeading into the final stretch of the season, fans will be hoping Bobby Witt Jr. and Maikel Garcia can continue leading by example to give their team the best chance of qualifying for the postseason.