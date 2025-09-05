"Sacrificing their rookie for success" - NBA world erupts as OKC Thunder rookie Thomas Sarber sidelined for season in Chet Holmgren-like injury blow

OKC Thunder rookie center Thomas Sorber suffered a torn ACL and will miss the entire 2025-26 NBA season, the team confirmed on Friday. Fans were looking forward to seeing Sorber in action after he was picked No. 15 in the 2025 draft.The Thunder released a statement regarding Sorber, which stated that the young prospect was doing an offseason workout when he sustained the injury on Thursday.“The Oklahoma City Thunder announced today that rookie forward/center Thomas Sorber sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee during an offseason workout in Oklahoma City yesterday,” the Thunder stated.Sorber's situation is quite similar to Chet Holmgren's. The big man was expected to have his debut in 2022. During the offseason, he worked out and even played in a few Pro-Am games. However, Holmgren suffered a Lisfranc injury (fracture) in his foot during one of his Pro-Am runs.The injury delayed the start of his professional career. His first campaign in the league was in the 2023-24 season.Here are some fans' reactions to Thomas Sorber's injury.&quot;THE F**KIN THUNDER SACRIFICIN THEIR ROOKIE FOR SUCCESS 🤷🏽‍♂️👀&quot; a fan said.Jayeerie @jayeerie_LINK@UnderdogNBA THE FUCKIN THUNDER SACRIFICIN THEIR ROOKIE FOR SUCCESS 🤷🏽‍♂️👀&quot;how does this always happen to okc draft picks???&quot; another fan commented.&quot;2 years in a row okcs 1st round rookie goes down that sucks,&quot; one fan said.Others felt bad for the OKC Thunder rookie.&quot;Dang he’s a great rim protector too,&quot; someone commented.‏ً @BillsRuinedLINK@UnderdogNBA Dang he’s a great rim protector too&quot;he was gonna be good,&quot; a comment read.&quot;Was genuinely excited to see him play,&quot; a fan was expecting Sorber to play next season.Charles Barkley compares the OKC Thunder to the Bad Boys PistonsThe OKC Thunder had one of the best league runs last season. They took over the Western Conference and the league with a 68-14 record. They also won an NBA title at the end of their campaign.Charles Barkley, a former NBA player, had an intriguing opinion about the Thunder following their historic season. Chuck likened the team to the Detroit Pistons from the late 1980s to early 1990s during his appearance on &quot;The Bill Simmons Podcast&quot; earlier this week.&quot;They're one of the deepest teams we've ever had in the NBA,&quot; Barkley said (25:32). &quot;They remind me a lot of the old Pistons back in the Isiah Thomas days. Everybody talked about Isiah and Joe Dumars, who were great, but Hartenstein is Laimbeer.Being compared to one of the most iconic teams in the NBA is a significant compliment. To live up to that, the OKC Thunder will have to prove this season that their success was not just a one-off.