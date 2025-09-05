  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Oklahoma City Thunder
  • "Sacrificing their rookie for success" - NBA world erupts as OKC Thunder rookie Thomas Sarber sidelined for season in Chet Holmgren-like injury blow

"Sacrificing their rookie for success" - NBA world erupts as OKC Thunder rookie Thomas Sarber sidelined for season in Chet Holmgren-like injury blow

By Reign Amurao
Published Sep 05, 2025 23:42 GMT
NBA: Draft - Source: Imagn
Fans react to OKC Thunder rookie Thomas Sorber's injury (Image Source: IMAGN)

OKC Thunder rookie center Thomas Sorber suffered a torn ACL and will miss the entire 2025-26 NBA season, the team confirmed on Friday. Fans were looking forward to seeing Sorber in action after he was picked No. 15 in the 2025 draft.

Ad

The Thunder released a statement regarding Sorber, which stated that the young prospect was doing an offseason workout when he sustained the injury on Thursday.

“The Oklahoma City Thunder announced today that rookie forward/center Thomas Sorber sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee during an offseason workout in Oklahoma City yesterday,” the Thunder stated.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Sorber's situation is quite similar to Chet Holmgren's. The big man was expected to have his debut in 2022. During the offseason, he worked out and even played in a few Pro-Am games. However, Holmgren suffered a Lisfranc injury (fracture) in his foot during one of his Pro-Am runs.

youtube-cover
Ad

The injury delayed the start of his professional career. His first campaign in the league was in the 2023-24 season.

Here are some fans' reactions to Thomas Sorber's injury.

"THE F**KIN THUNDER SACRIFICIN THEIR ROOKIE FOR SUCCESS 🤷🏽‍♂️👀" a fan said.
Ad
"how does this always happen to okc draft picks???" another fan commented.
"2 years in a row okcs 1st round rookie goes down that sucks," one fan said.

Others felt bad for the OKC Thunder rookie.

"Dang he’s a great rim protector too," someone commented.
Ad
"he was gonna be good," a comment read.
"Was genuinely excited to see him play," a fan was expecting Sorber to play next season.

Charles Barkley compares the OKC Thunder to the Bad Boys Pistons

The OKC Thunder had one of the best league runs last season. They took over the Western Conference and the league with a 68-14 record. They also won an NBA title at the end of their campaign.

Ad

Charles Barkley, a former NBA player, had an intriguing opinion about the Thunder following their historic season. Chuck likened the team to the Detroit Pistons from the late 1980s to early 1990s during his appearance on "The Bill Simmons Podcast" earlier this week.

"They're one of the deepest teams we've ever had in the NBA," Barkley said (25:32). "They remind me a lot of the old Pistons back in the Isiah Thomas days. Everybody talked about Isiah and Joe Dumars, who were great, but Hartenstein is Laimbeer.
Ad
youtube-cover

Being compared to one of the most iconic teams in the NBA is a significant compliment. To live up to that, the OKC Thunder will have to prove this season that their success was not just a one-off.

About the author
Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Know More

OKC Thunder Fan? Check out the latest OKC Thunder depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications