The rise of Bobby Witt Jr. has been one of the few bright spots in an otherwise rocky season in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Royals selected Witt Jr. with the second overall pick in the 2019 MLB draft. Since being promoted to the majors in 2022, the energetic shortstop has brought a spark to this Royals franchise.

His work ethic and desire to play hard every night have already made him a fan favorite in Kansas City. At just 23 years old, Witt Jr. is quietly developing into one of the league's top infielders.

After their home win against the Boston Red Sox, veteran catcher and eight-time All-Star Salvador Perez was asked about Witt's success and evolution on the field:

"Salvador Perez on Bobby Witt Jr.'s progress this season: "It's amazing. I think from the first time I saw Junior, I always believed he's going to become one of the best players in Kansas City history." - Bally Sports Kansas City

The Royals' offense was in scintillating form against a competitive Red Sox lineup on Friday night. The team combined for 17 hits during their 13-2 demolition of Boston.

Perez and Witt Jr. put on a show for the 15,470 fans who made it out to Kauffman Stadium. The two players combined for three home runs, six RBIs, six hits and four runs.

Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. leads the Royals in several offensive categories

Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. hits a home run against the Oakland Athletics

Bobby Witt Jr. impressed during his first MLB season finishing with 20 home runs, 80 RBIs and .294 OBP.

"Back-to-back blasts from Bobby Witt Jr. and Salvador Perez." - MLB

This year, he has found another gear. The right-handed hitter is slashing .279/.319/.507 and has already racked up 28 home runs. He leads the Royals roster in homers, RBIs (84), hits (151), runs (77), and stolen bases (38). Alongside Shohei Ohtani and Corbin Carroll, he leads the MLB with eight triples.

The Kansas City Royals may be cemented to the bottom of the AL Central division, but there have been some positives from this season. Salvador Perez was once again selected to the All-Star Game. Lefty pitcher Cole Ragans looks to be one of the league's rising stars. Witt Jr. continues to exceed expectations. The future looks bright in Kansas City.