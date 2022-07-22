"Same. Everybody here hates you" "We wish he never signed too" - Two-time All-Star Pablo Sandoval reveals he regrets signing with the Boston Red Sox in 2014, fans assure him the feeling is mutual

In 2014 the Boston Red Sox signed Pablo Sandoval to a five-year, $90 million contract, a move both sides would end up regretting. Sandoval was a two-time All-Star with the San Francisco Giants. He won two World Series championships with the team and was named World Series MVP in 2012. He then signed a massive deal to join the Red Sox, which he failed to live up to.

WEEI, a Boston radio station, reported on Sandoval's comments about his Red Sox tenure via Twitter.

Boston Red Sox fans were in complete agreement with Pablo Sandoval. Despite signing a five-year contract, he would be with the team for only three years. He played only three games in his second year after suffering an injury, then was released early into his third year. Even when healthy, he struggled offensively, with a poor on-base percentage of .292.

The poor performance did not endear him to the Red Sox faithful, especially with how much he was being paid.

Boston fans have a special place in North American sports. They have seen more championships for their city in the last 20 years than any other, but they still want more. This desire to do nothing but win caused many fans to turn on Pablo Sandoval. They viewed him as a player who prevented them from winning.

It's rare than an entire fan base is in universal agreement on anything, but nobody seems to miss seeing Sandoval in a Red Sox uniform. Including Sandoval.

Boston Red Sox fans don't go easy on Pablo Sandoval even though they agree with him

Pablo Sandoval was simply not a good fit in Boston. Looking back, it seems easy to say that the signing was a mistake, but nobody could have predicted how things would end up. While Sandoval had his struggles, some fans are unforgiving based on his compensation.

Boston Red Sox fans will always demand the best from all their players, and they will not quiet their opinions.

Even now, six years after Sandoval was released, they still hold a grudge and remember how he made them feel.

After being released, Pablo Sandoval returned to the San Francisco Giants before ending his MLB career with the Atlanta Braves. He even got to go out on top, with his third World Series championship ring with the Braves in 2021. That may mean a lot to him, but it does little to comfort Red Sox fans.

The Boston Red Sox were smart to release Sandoval when they did. Rather than try to stick out a bad contract, they cut ties, allowing both sides to move on. The team may have recovered from the decision, but a lot of fans have not.

Pablo Sandoval's time with the Boston Red Sox was short-lived and disappointing, something that both sides acknowledged. A long time has passed since then, but the feelings are still prevalent for Sandoval and Red Sox fans alike.

