"Same sh*t different year" "I'm tired of watching a very average ball club" - St. Louis Cardinals fans livid after team's recent performance against Atlanta Braves

The St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves continued their weekday series in Atlanta tonight.

The Braves took the first two games of the series with a combined score of 13-4. Tonight, Atlanta continued to dominate St. Louis, winning by a score of 3-0.

The St. Louis Cardinals continued to struggle against the Atlanta Braves as they have now lost four out of their last five games. The team now sits at 44-40 and is on the outside looking in when it comes to the postseason.

Over the past few seasons, the Cardinals have never been able to get over their hump in terms of consistent performances. The team has largely been average outside of Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt and Tommy Edman.

Eric Britz @ebritz9 @Cardinals That was abysmal. The front office. The hitting. The pitching all needs evaluated. Figure it out. Same shit different year. @Cardinals That was abysmal. The front office. The hitting. The pitching all needs evaluated. Figure it out. Same shit different year.

Fans are tired of watching the team consistently be average year in and year out.

Ja Morant Burner @Ja12Burner @Cardinals Trade everyone for Trout plz. I’m tired of watching a very average ball club @Cardinals Trade everyone for Trout plz. I’m tired of watching a very average ball club

The Cardinals need to make a move at the deadline if they want any chance of making a run in the postseason.

Only guy you can keep around is Randy Flores @Cardinals Time to clean house.Only guy you can keep around is Randy Flores @Cardinals Time to clean house.Only guy you can keep around is Randy Flores

Fans are not pleased, to say the least.

Overall, this has been a rough stretch for the St. Louis Cardinals as they continue to lose ground in the NL Central. The schedule will only get tougher as they face the Philadelphia Phillies at home this weekend before hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers next week.

It's safe to say that these next couple of weeks could determine the fate of the 2022 Cardinals.

07/06/22: St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves Highlights

Marcel Ozuna watches on as he blasts a home run during tonight's St. Louis Cardinals v Atlanta Braves game.

The first four innings of tonight's game were scoreless before Marcel Ozuna broke the deadlock with a solo home run. This was his 17th home run of the season and the first of the season against his former team.

Ozuna played for the Cardinals from 2018-2019.

"MARCELLLLL FROM THE CLOUDS"-@Starting 9

Eddie Rosario made it back-to-back home runs to extend the Braves' lead to 2-0. It was his first home run of the season.

Rosario is a key piece for the Braves in their hopes of back-to-back titles.

"SEE BALL HIT BALL EDDIE"-@Starting 9

Travis d'Arnaud extended the Atlanta Braves' lead with an RBI double in the sixth inning. He has been having a breakout season in Atlanta so far.

"d'efinitely d'ont forget to #VoteBraves"-@Braves

That would be all the Braves would need as the pitching staff continued to shut down the Cardinals' offense. The two teams will play once more tomorrow night, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:20 PM EDT.

