"Same sh*t different year. This team can't beat the Mets or Braves" - Philadelphia Phillies fans react to bullpen blowing another lead against division foe Atlanta Braves 

The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies faced off in the first game of a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park tonight. The two teams are playoff hopefuls as both came into play with records over .500.

The Philadelphia Phillies played their first home game since 2021 NL MVP Bryce Harper injured his thumb. He was hit by a pitch from San Diego Padres pitcher Blake Snell.

The Braves jumped out to an early lead as catcher Travis d'Arnaud and first baseman Matt Olson blasted back-to-back solo home runs. The Phillies made a comeback attempt but fell just short after their bullpen gave away another game, losing by a score of 5-3.

The Phillies have not made the playoffs since 2011 and the team had high hopes that this would be the season to end the drought. As of now, the team will be on the outside looking in but are still in play for a run into the postseason. The team will definitely need to improve the bullpen.

Overall, the Braves continue to win in many different ways in the month of June, while the Phillies bullpen has major issues holding tie games. The two teams will be battling all season for a playoff spot. Head-to-head matchups will play a key role in which team makes the postseason.

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Game Highlights

Starting pitcher Charlie Morton pitches during tonight's Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park.

The Atlanta Braves improved their record to 43-32 as they defeated the Phillies by a score of 5-3. The team got their offense going early with two home runs in the first inning. The first home run came from catcher Travis d'Arnaud. This was his 11th home run of the season.

Matt Olson hit his first of two home runs on the night. Back-to-back homers.

The Phillies managed to tie the game up at 3-3, going into the eighth inning before Matt Olson delivered for the Braves again. This was his second home run of the game and his 12th of the season.

"Two-homer night for Matt Olson!"-@Talkin' Baseball

The Braves and Phillies continue their series in Philadelphia tomorrow with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM EDT.

