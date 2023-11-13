The San Diego Padres are entering one of the most important offseasons in franchise history. Not only does the team need to address several roster-related issues, but the team currently finds themselves without a manager for the 2024 season.

Enter Phil Nevin, who has reportedly emerged as the top candidate to replace Bob Melvin. Nevin, who was most recently in charge of the Los Angeles Angels, who were unable to reach the postseason while he was at the helm. Now, it appears that it may not have to wait long between gigs if he does indeed land the job with the San Diego Padres.

While Phil Nevin has experience as a manager at the MLB level, the news that he has emerged as a top candidate for the vacant position in San Diego has not gone over swimmingly with fans.

After a frustrating season that saw San Diego miss the postseason, many fans of the team were hoping for an inspiring choice to take over the managerial duties. Given Phil Nevin's lack of success with the Los Angeles Angels, many fans feel that he would be the wrong option to lead the squad through an important 2024 season.

Nevin finished his tenure with the Los Angeles Angels with a 119-149 record, something that many San Diego Padres fans have pointed to as why the team should avoid him. They have also stated that his inability to reach the playoffs while having both Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani on the roster makes him a concerning candidate.

Fans of the San Diego Padres prefer Benji Gil as their next manager

Although there is no guarantee that Phil Nevin will become San Diego's next manager, fans of the team are in favor of the club hiring another candidate. The preferred option by many fans is Benji Gil, who helped lead Team Mexico to a bronze medal during the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

It's not only San Diego fans who have endorsed Gil as the team's next manager but also the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The Mexican President believes that Gil's remarkable work with the national team proves that he is ready for an opportunity to lead an MLB team, something that many fans agree with.

