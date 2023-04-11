The San Diego Padres had their three-game winning streak crushed in a 5-0 loss to the New York Mets on Monday night.

San Diego's bats fell almost completely silent against Mets ace pitcher Max Scherzer and the New York bullpen, with the team mustering up just two hits in the contest.

The Padres came into Citi Field red-hot after taking three-of-four games against one of the Mets' chief rivals — the Atlanta Braves — over the weekend.

However, Scherzer and four Mets relievers threw cold water all over San Diego's hopes by striking out 14 Padres batters in the game.

San Diego Padres fans were mortified to see their team look so futile against the New York Mets after coming within an eyelash of sweeping the Braves in a four-game set.

By the time Ha-Seong Kim got San Diego's first hit of the night on a line drive single in the top of the fifth inning, New York already held a 2-0 lead.

The game was already out of reach by the time Xander Bogaerts got the Padres' second and final hit of the night on a ninth-inning single off reliever Adam Ottavino.

SDScubaMike @viperz28 @Padres Good job Padres, can’t even hit the ball @Padres Good job Padres, can’t even hit the ball

Connor @23cmcpadres @Padres what did I just waste 3 hours watching? @Padres what did I just waste 3 hours watching?

00joe00 @johheoffey @Padres Our hitting looks like complete dogshit right now. @Padres Our hitting looks like complete dogshit right now.

Yu Darvish of the San Diego Padres was not at his best in the game. He struck out five batters and walked one while allowing five earned runs on six hits. He was removed from the game with one out in the seventh when a pair of swinging bunts down the third base line remained fair, allowing the New York Mets to score three runs and effectively end the game.

Kyle Waldrop @KyleWaldrop5 @Padres No team that employs Yu Darvish will ever win a World Series. The guy is the most humiliating clown in the history of baseball. 2 outs nobody on base and he still manages to shit his panties and give up 2 runs. @Padres No team that employs Yu Darvish will ever win a World Series. The guy is the most humiliating clown in the history of baseball. 2 outs nobody on base and he still manages to shit his panties and give up 2 runs.

Mr. Robot @77114robot @Padres That was an embarrassing performance by EVERYONE on the team. 14 strike outs and 2 hits. Weak! @Padres That was an embarrassing performance by EVERYONE on the team. 14 strike outs and 2 hits. Weak!

Manager Bob Melvin's lineup enraged Padres supporters. One sore spot was the absence of hot-hitting designated hitter Nelson Cruz, who had six RBI in Sunday's win over Atlanta. Melvin worked the numbers by resting right-handed hitting Cruz in favor of left-handed Matt Carpenter against lefty Scherzer, despite the fact that Cruz has hit Scherzer effectively in his MLB career.

Carpenter finished 0-for-4, leaving three runners on base, and accounted for four of San Diego's 14 strikeouts, so the strategy backfired.

WiseBeyondMyYears @sports_god1 @Padres Another L lineup by Melvin.. Hes determined to keep Manny in the 2hole and minimize his production @Padres Another L lineup by Melvin.. Hes determined to keep Manny in the 2hole and minimize his production

& he’s Benched. @Padres Nelson Cruz VS Max Scherzer for his career.34 at bats3 homeruns.412 average.& he’s Benched. @Padres Nelson Cruz VS Max Scherzer for his career.34 at bats3 homeruns.412 average.& he’s Benched.

Most Padres supporters had probably turned off the game long before Bogaerts hit his ninth-inning single and progressed as far as third base, having jogged into both second and third as the Mets remained completely unconcerned with his baserunning.

🍬⚡️ @McKenziesCandy Padres getting their second hit of the night in the 9th Padres getting their second hit of the night in the 9th https://t.co/xPq8nogsr8

New York Mets, San Diego Padres play twice more

Francisco Lindor #12 and Max Scherzer #21 of the New York Mets celebrate

The San Diego Padres will get two more cracks at the New York Mets as the teams are scheduled to play Tuesday night before closing out their series Wednesday afternoon.

