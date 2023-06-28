The San Diego Padres have had a dreadful start to the 2023 season.

Prior to the start of the season, this team was labelled a favorite for the pennant. The club added some several key pieces during the offseason to plug any holes in the roster. Manny Machado was signed to a colossal 11-year, $350 million extension. In addition, former All-Star Fernando Tatis Jr. was set to return to the lineup within a month of Opening Day. Things were on the up.

Cut to three months later and the Padres find themselves fourth in the National League West with a 37-42 record. They currently trail the Arizona Diamondbacks by 7.5 games and are riding a three-game losing streak. To make matters worse, there are now reports of tension in the clubhouse between some of the players.

San Diego Padres insider Dan Clark shed some light on what took place in the clubhouse on Tuesday.

Dan Clark @DanClarkSports Tensions in the Padres clubhouse are rumoured to have escalated even further last night after yet another poor performance. Some very open conversations followed. Air was cleared, but many feel the tension remains. Team is in complete disarray. A huge two weeks ahead before ASG. Tensions in the Padres clubhouse are rumoured to have escalated even further last night after yet another poor performance. Some very open conversations followed. Air was cleared, but many feel the tension remains. Team is in complete disarray. A huge two weeks ahead before ASG.

The clear-the-air talks took place after the team's 9-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. The loss means the Padres are 4-8 in their past 12 games and have now lost three straight.

They face Pirates again on Wednesday and Thursday before a tricky series against the Cincinnati Reds in Ohio.

The San Diego Padres were big spenders during the 2023 offseason

The San Diego Padres have invested heavily in the lineup over the previous 12 months.

During the 2022 trade deadline, All-Stars Juan Soto and Josh Hader were added to the lineup. Highly rated shortstop Xander Bogaerts was signed this offseason after a decade with the Boston Red Sox. Seth Lugo, Matt Carpenter and Nelson Cruz were also brought in to add some depth to the lineup.

Al Scott @AlScott1998 With Lugo back, the Padres don’t have a single weak spot in the rotation. Yes Darvish has struggled as of late, but he still gives the team a chance to win.



Need the offense to back them up! With Lugo back, the Padres don’t have a single weak spot in the rotation. Yes Darvish has struggled as of late, but he still gives the team a chance to win. Need the offense to back them up! https://t.co/302UKo0azu

The Padres currently rank 21st in the MLB in runs scored (339), 23rd in batting average (.233) and 25th in hits (605).

Manager Bob Melvin faces a crucial 11-game stretch before the All-Star break. The veteran skipper will need to find a way to get this talented offense on track. The Padres are in search of their first World Series title. At the rate things are going, they are at risk of missing out on the playoffs altogether.

