San Diego Padres and New York Mets fans battle it out on Twitter ahead of wildcard playoff series: "Mets bounce the Padres in 2", "Padres in two. Braves broke the Mets' will to play"

The New York Mets will begin their postseason campaign against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field on Friday. Two of the National League's most talented teams will face off in what is expected to be a hard-fought series. With two of the highest payrolls in MLB, the pressure is on for both these organizations to deliver.

Neither team has won a World Series since 1986, when the New York Mets defeated the Boston Red Sox. In fact, the San Diego Padres are still in search of their first title. They came close in 1984 and 1998, but are yet to secure a much-desired championship ring. Both teams will be hoping that this is the year frustration turns into success.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ A lot of star power in this one A lot of star power in this one https://t.co/gMoXkjdWsh

The New York Mets and San Diego Padres both staggered to the finish line. After strong starts to the 2022 season, August and September proved to be difficult. Both teams slumped and will hope to return to early-season form in the postseason. Fans of both teams are confident their respective clubs can turn the tide.

Sawyer @swrjns @TalkinBaseball_ Padres in two. Braves broke the Mets will to play. Poverty franchise @TalkinBaseball_ Padres in two. Braves broke the Mets will to play. Poverty franchise

The San Diego Padres have invested heavily in their roster in the hopes of ending their World Series drought.

The Padres acquired Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals in a blockbuster trade right before the deadline. Along with Soto, they also brought in infielders Josh Bell, Brandon Drury, and All-Star reliever Josh Hader.

Fans hope the gamble pays off.

tatis's life coach, and playoff watch buddy. @tylerstedman13 @TalkinBaseball_ I think we sucked all year offensively. We were never consistent and didn't hit home runs for long stretches. However, if Manny and Soto have the post season they can, I think we can beat the Mets. @TalkinBaseball_ I think we sucked all year offensively. We were never consistent and didn't hit home runs for long stretches. However, if Manny and Soto have the post season they can, I think we can beat the Mets.

Nick Dicola @NickDicola2 @TalkinBaseball_ Mets fans were begging for Soto at the deadline so if Soto hits 3 homers this series there’s gonna be a lot of sadness in Met land @TalkinBaseball_ Mets fans were begging for Soto at the deadline so if Soto hits 3 homers this series there’s gonna be a lot of sadness in Met land

TheWayOfTheWorld @TheWayOfTheWor3 @NickDicola2 @TalkinBaseball_ Soto owns that poverty franchise. And has homeruns off scherzer and degrom. @NickDicola2 @TalkinBaseball_ Soto owns that poverty franchise. And has homeruns off scherzer and degrom.

Manny Machada and Jake Cronenworth will be called on to provide offensive power. Add to that a starting rotation consisting of Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove, Sean Manaea, and Mike Clevinger, and Padres fans have reason for optimism.

Lenore Joseph @alexanderina @StevenACohen2 Yes! New York girl who lives in San Diego and I can't wait for my Mets to beat the Padres @StevenACohen2 Yes! New York girl who lives in San Diego and I can't wait for my Mets to beat the Padres😊

The New York Mets and San Diego Padres boast 2 of the best starting rotations entering the playoffs

Pitchers Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets talk in the dugout at Citi Field

The New York Mets started the season as one of the hottest teams in baseball. Despite injuries to Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom, the team led the NL East through most of the year. In June, the Mets were 10.5 games ahead of the Braves but that lead withered away during the final stretch.

Scherzer and deGrom will be vital if the Mets hope to have any chance of progressing. Both players have won multiple Cy Young awards. They add depth, quality, and experience to an already stacked pitching rotation.

Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor will lead a potent and powerful offense. The injury to Starling Marte, however, could be a concern for the New York Mets. He's been a key member of the team throughout the year and is an asset on both the offensive and defensive side

Pitching will be a key factor in determining the outcome of this matchup. If the Mets' star pitchers can stay healthy and remain consistent, they should have the edge. However, if Machada, Soto, and the Padres' bats wake up during the playoffs, we could see an early upset.

The winner of the series will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the next round. Whichever team progresses, it will be a mouthwatering NLDS for baseball fans.

Poll : 0 votes