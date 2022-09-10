"Say goodbye to first place" "Pathetic performance all around" - New York Mets fans disappointed in team's loss to struggling Miami Marlins team as fears of losing NL East continue to grow

The New York Mets dropped a game in their series against the Miami Marlins on Friday night. The Mets lost the game, 6-3, in the first of their three-game series. Mets pitcher David Peterson struggled tonight in the loss.

The loss puts the New York Mets at 87-52 for the year. The team has struggled since the start of September, going 4-4. They have lost games to the Pirates, Nationals, and Marlins over that span. New York Mets fans have not been happy with the way the team has been performing in such an important part of the season.

The loss could bring the Mets down in the National League East depending on whether the Atlanta Braves win tonight. With a Braves win tonight, the Mets will drop to second place; one game behind the Braves. This is not the time for this team to start collapsing as they looked so promising throughout the year.

There's no way around it, the Mets are losing to teams they shouldn't be losing to. The Marlins are one of the worst hitting teams in the MLB. The New York Mets look like a complete shell of themselves.

The Marlins got out to an early lead in the first inning with a two-run homer from Garrett Cooper, and they never looked back. Cooper was a triple away from hitting for the cycle tonight. Charles Leblanc also homered in the game to help give the Marlins a 6-3 upset.

Pete Alonso hit his 33rd home run of the season. This ties him in seventh in the MLB this season for home runs. Thomas Nido was the only Met to achieve a multi-hit game tonight.

The New York Mets need to take advantage of their weaker schedule

The Mets need to bounce back fast. With two more games against the Marlins, they still have time to take two along with the series. After the Marlins series, the Mets take on the Cubs for a three-game series, and the Pirates for a four-game series. These are series' that the New York Mets should have no problem winning.

The Mets need to take advantage of the weaker teams that they are playing to finish off the season. If they do this, they can pull away from the Braves in the division. This will be important as the Mets play the Braves in the second-to-last series of the season.

