Sean Murphy Signs with the Braves: How does the talented catcher's acquisition benefit Atlanta?

After being acquired in a massive, three-team trade, Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves came to an agreement on a six-year contract that will pay the catcher $73 million until the end of the 2028 season. The deal includes a $15 million club option for 2029, if exercised, the deal could jump to $88 million in value.

The three teams involved in the trade were the Atlanta Braves, Oakland Athletics and the Milwaukee Brewers. As part of the deal, each of the teams received the following:

Braves receive: Murphy

Brewers receive: William Contreras, Joel Payamps, Justin Yeager

Athletics receive: Esteury Ruiz, Kyle Muller, Freddy Tarnok, Manny Piña, Royber Salinas

New "They've been winning a lot of games. They won a World Series in 2021. I want to win one too and I think Atlanta is a great place to start."New @Braves catcher Sean Murphy immediately embraced his trade to Atlanta. "They've been winning a lot of games. They won a World Series in 2021. I want to win one too and I think Atlanta is a great place to start."New @Braves catcher Sean Murphy immediately embraced his trade to Atlanta. https://t.co/YlUuCHLa9X

The star catcher will provide the Braves with elite defense and an emerging offensive game. Murphy enjoyed a career year last season with the Oakland Athletics. The 27-year-old set new career highs in home runs (18), RBIs (66) and hits (134). In 148 games last year, the catcher maintained a .250 batting average with a .759 OPS.

Not only did he showcase his ability with the bat, but his defensive metrics were also among the best in all of the MLB. According to FanGraphs.com, he finished third in the MLB in defensive value, behind only Jose Trevino and J.T. Realmuto. He was also a finalist for the American League Gold Glove Award for catchers.

David O'Brien @DOBrienATL In signing Sean Murphy, 28, to 6-year, $73M contract w/ 7th-yr $15M option (no buyout), #Braves lock up Gold Glove catcher who's hit 35 homers in past 2 seasons (despite spacious OAK park), buying out 3-4 FA years w/ salary never above $15M. One of baseball's top overall catchers In signing Sean Murphy, 28, to 6-year, $73M contract w/ 7th-yr $15M option (no buyout), #Braves lock up Gold Glove catcher who's hit 35 homers in past 2 seasons (despite spacious OAK park), buying out 3-4 FA years w/ salary never above $15M. One of baseball's top overall catchers

Sean Murphy joins Atlanta's other locked-up stars

With Murphy's extension keeping the catcher under contract until the end of the 2028 season, he joins several core players for the Atlanta Braves who have been extended long-term for the club. Austin Riley, Michael Harris II, Matt Olson, Spencer Strider, Ronald Acuña Jr., Vaughn Grissom and Murphy will all be under team control until the end of the 2027 season.

"The Braves’ club control after today’s six-year Sean Murphy extension: Austin Riley, through 2033, Michael Harris II, 2032, Matt Olson, 2030, Sean Murphy, 2029, Spencer Strider, 2029, Ronald Acuña Jr., 2028, Vaughn Grissom, 2028, Ozzie Albies, 2027, Kyle Wright, 2026, Max Fried, 2024" - Jeff Passan

