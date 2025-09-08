“Season is over f***!” - Fans heartbroken as Phillies’ Trea Turner exits game to “limit the damage” following hamstring injury

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner exited the game vs. the Miami Marlins following a right hamstring strain during the 7th inning in a 5-4 loss. Manager Rob Thomson noted that further updates on the injury will be shared on Monday after the MRI.The incident took place when Turner accidentally legged out a grounder on a throwing error by Marlins shortstop Otto Lopez. Turner went straight to the dugout and was ruled out for the rest of the game.During the post-game interview, he said that he didn’t want to risk further injury and tried “to limit the damage,” citing his May 2024 left hamstring issue, which led to a lengthy IL stint.“(My hamstring was) just kind of grabbing on me. It didn’t feel good, felt like if I could’ve kept going I would’ve, but (I wanted to) get out of there and try to limit the damage.”Fans have been panicking. Trea Turner has been one of the key players for the Phillies, especially with their ongoing race for the postseason.One fan on X commented,“Wowww his season is over f***”Cord Blaney @Ordca3CordLINKWowwww his season is over fuckkk“Turner can’t be replaced,” said another.Mauch64 @Mauch64LINKCall it a day for 2025 season. Turner can't be replaced. Leading batter in National League. Schwarber and Harper can't pick up slack in line-up.“Really wish they’d added the word ‘mild’ in there,” another fan wrote.Bob Vetrone Jr. @BoopStatsLINKReally wish they’d added the word “mild” in there . . .“We don’t know if mild or serious yet,” an X user questioned.Brad_R @bradleyryderLINKWe don’t know if mild or serious yet? 😩“IL incoming,” a fan predicted.Michael Zeli @realzeelLINKIL incoming.“First (Zack) Wheeler now this f*** this Philly curse man,” one more noted.Kelsey @KelseyWisnerLINKFirst wheeler now this fuck this Philly curse manAhead of Saturday’s game, manager Rob Thomson had spoken positively about Turner taking care of his health during the regular season games.Trea Turner upset with hamstring injury timeline vs. MarlinsTrea Turner [Source: Imagn]The timing couldn’t be any worse for the Philadelphia Phillies to lose one of their key players during the postseason race. The severity of the right hamstring strain is yet unknown, but Trea Turner is praying for an early return.“It’s never a good time, really... but something like this late is not fun. And when these games really matter, you need to be out there. (That’s the) more frustrating part with that more than anything -- is coming down the stretch, playing in big games and not being able to be out there. So hopefully it's not too many (games that I miss).”The Phillies lost Sunday’s game 5-4. As of now, Turner is batting .305 with 15 HRs and 69 RBIs in 140 games this season.