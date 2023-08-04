Cade Marlowe and the Seattle Mariners took on Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. Seattle could not get to Ohtani on the mound as he went four scoreless innings but had to be lifted due to cramps.

The Mariners jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the sixth inning, but that lead quickly vanished. C.J. Cron and Mike Moustakas hit solo home runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 2-1 lead.

Ohtani homered in the eighth to make it a 3-1 game, but that was not enough. Seattle rallied in the ninth inning as Cade Marlowe blasted a grand slam to put the Mariners up 5-3. The Mariners then shut the door in the bottom of the inning to win the series' first game.

"You got Shohei we've got Cade Marlowe,"a Mariners fan tweeted.

After the game, the clubhouse was fired up over the team's victory. It was a big win as the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels are neck-and-neck in the American League West.

Cade Marlowe has been excellent since his debut on July 20. Through 12 games, he is hitting .333/.429/.667 with two home runs, two doubles and two stolen bases.

Bananas. Cade Marlowe’s first 11 games with the Mariners:.308/.419/.577.996 OPS179 OPS+0.5 bWAR5 BB/5K in 31 PABananas. pic.twitter.com/HptHHQM2Tp

Marlowe's go-ahead grand slam on Thursday marked the first Mariners rookie to hit a go-ahead grand slam in the ninth inning or later. What might be more impressive is that he hit the home run in an 0-2 count.

Cade Marlowe could be the sparkplug the Seattle Mariners have been looking for

The Seattle Mariners have had their rocky stretches this season. There have been times when hitting has been hard to come by, but this could be different with the emergence of Cade Marlowe.

Marlowe was selected in the 20th round of the 2019 draft. In 2021 when he was in Triple-A, he was named the Ken Griffey Minor League Hitter of the Year by the Mariners organization.

Marlowe is considered to have above-average power as well as above-average speed. He also possesses a solid glove and arm to back it up.

With Jarred Kelennic likely out until September with a fractured left foot, Marlowe will get significant playing time. Seattle will hope he can keep his bat hot throughout August.

The Mariners will finish their series with the Angels over the weekend before focusing on the San Diego Padres and red-hot Baltimore Orioles.