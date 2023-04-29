Seattle Mariners pitcher Easton McGee debuted for the team on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays. If you didn't know any better, you would have thought this was his 100th start as he was dealing.

He took a no-hitter into the seventh inning before giving up a double and being taken out. His final stat line for Saturday was 6.2 innings pitched on one hit, one walk, and two strikeouts.

Seattle Mariners @Mariners Easton McGee was brilliant in his first-ever MLB start 🫡 Easton McGee was brilliant in his first-ever MLB start 🫡 https://t.co/5MWLkgoq6F

McGee was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB Draft. He spent some time in the Rays' minor league system before being DFA'd in October last year.

The Boston Red Sox immediately claimed him off waivers but traded him to Seattle for cash considerations. He started the season in Triple-A before being called to start Saturday's game.

"Amazing considering that Jays lineup" one fan tweeted.

"BEASTon McGee" tweeted another fan.

Seattle Mariners fans did not expect this type of start from McGee. Usually, when a pitcher is on the verge of a no-hitter, they have a ton of strikeouts, but not McGee. He only stuck out two batters. The Toronto Blue Jays could not find their way to barreling the ball up consistently.

kenz @mackenzi_dugan @Mariners we have no choice but to stan @Mariners we have no choice but to stan

Doug Lang @WakamowBar @Mariners Was a little surprised they took him out given his low pitch count, but hey, let him celebrate his accomplishment without risking getting whacked third time through the order. @Mariners Was a little surprised they took him out given his low pitch count, but hey, let him celebrate his accomplishment without risking getting whacked third time through the order.

Some fans didn't agree with pulling McGee too early. His pitch count was only 64, and it wasn't like he was getting hit. He had more left in the tank to at least finish the inning, but it was Toronto's third time through the batting order. Some batters would likely have figured him out the third time around.

Saturday's loss to Toronto was brutal

Seattle Mariners v Toronto Blue Jays

The Seattle Mariners outhit the Toronto Blue Jays 6-3 but still lost. You can't waste the pitching that they got on Saturday. It kills the pitcher's confidence as they have to worry about losing games in which they perform well.

This isn't the first time Seattle has wasted an impressive pitching performance. George Kirby threw a complete game, giving up zero runs to the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.

Pitching is going to be important for the Mariners moving forward. They lost their ace Robbie Ray for the season after he underwent flexor tendon surgery. It was a tough loss for a team counting on him to pitch in some big games this season.

Seattle will have to buckle down and get back into their groove. As of Saturday, they sit with an 1116 record, which is good for fourth place in the American League West.

