"See ya next year", "I'm sick right now" - Atlanta Braves fans devastated after huge loss to the Philadelphia Phillies puts their season on the line in game four

The Atlanta Braves got dominated by the Philadelphia Phillies in game three of the NLDS. The atmosphere in Philadelphia proved to be too much for the Braves on Friday, as they lost 9-1. The Phillies now have a 2-1 series lead over the Braves, making game four an elimination game for Atlanta.

Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola shut down the Braves bats. He pitched six innings, giving up zero runs and striking out six. He showed great command around the plate, making for some uncomfortable at-bats for Atlanta hitters.

The Atlanta Braves imploded in the third inning. They allowed the Phillies to score six runs, all with two outs in the third inning. Rhys Hoskins hit a three-run bomb, and Bryce Harper followed it up with a two-run bomb himself to put the Phillies up six.

Atlanta fans can't believe this is how the team came out and performed in game three. They're worried Atlanta is going to lose the series and be eliminated from the postseason on Saturday.

"See ya next year," one fan said, sadly.

"I'm sick right now," said another...

Wes Dunn @10wesdunn



and I'm sorry to say this but Ozuna is a giant hole in the lineup. @Braves terrible approach at the plate tonight. too many 1 pitch outs. gotta take advantage of the phils pen.and I'm sorry to say this but Ozuna is a giant hole in the lineup. @Braves terrible approach at the plate tonight. too many 1 pitch outs. gotta take advantage of the phils pen.and I'm sorry to say this but Ozuna is a giant hole in the lineup.

IHATEATLSPORTS @taylor_guyton @Braves Not sure why this team decided to take a nap this series. Ozuna = garbage person and garbage player. What the fuck happened to Austin Riley? Has strider ever picked off to first… if not then why then?? @Braves Not sure why this team decided to take a nap this series. Ozuna = garbage person and garbage player. What the fuck happened to Austin Riley? Has strider ever picked off to first… if not then why then??

Max Fried Enthusiast @atlhoe12345 @Braves at this point i just hope tomorrow isn’t dansbys last game as a brave. @Braves at this point i just hope tomorrow isn’t dansbys last game as a brave.

They can't believe they lost this badly. Many around the league were not expecting much from the Phillies going into the postseason, but they have been quite impressive. They're showing the world not to take them lightly.

The Atlanta Braves have their backs against the wall going into game four

Division Series - Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies - Game 3

The Atlanta Braves need to take game four or their postseason run is going to come to an end. Losing in the NLDS while winning the division would be quite disappointing for the organization.

The Braves are planning to start veteran Charlie Morton for game four on Saturday. He's pitched well this season for Atlanta. He had 205 strikeouts in the regular season, which ranked him ninth in the league. He will need to shut down the red-hot Phillies bats on Saturday to save his team's season.

The Phillies are planning to start Bailey Falter on the mound on Saturday. He has been a middle-of-the-road pitcher in comparison to others. He only had a 6-4 record in the regular season with 74 strikeouts.

The Braves need to jump on Falter early and quiet down the Philadelphia fans. The atmosphere in Philadelphia was electric and it proved to have its handle on the Braves. They cannot allow that to happen again.

With their backs against the wall, game four will be a do-or-die situation for the Braves. They need to play the best game they have played all season or their season is over.

Poll : 0 votes