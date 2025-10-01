  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Seiya Suzuki shares son’s adorable reaction after first postseason HR with heart-melting cheer in Cubs’ 3-1 win vs. Padres

Seiya Suzuki shares son’s adorable reaction after first postseason HR with heart-melting cheer in Cubs’ 3-1 win vs. Padres

By Harshita Jain
Modified Oct 01, 2025 10:50 GMT
Wild Card Series - San Diego Padres v Chicago Cubs - Game One - Source: Getty
Wild Card Series - San Diego Padres v Chicago Cubs - Game One - Source: Getty

Chicago Cubs designated hitter Seiya Suzuki's son, Hiroto, reacted during his dad's postgame interview on Tuesday.

Ad

In the fifth inning at Wrigley Field, Suzuki launched a 424-foot home run off a 94.5 mph fastball from Nick Pivetta, helping the Cubs secure a 3-1 victory over the San Diego Padres in the NL Wild Card series.

Suzuki addressed the media with the help of his translator:

"The difficult times and the good times, everything included. It felt great. ... I’m just kind of looking forward to keeping on playing, keep on grinding it out with my teammates, and hopefully play as long as we can together.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Suzuki, who had his three-year-old son Hiroto on his lap, said:

"I think with today, it’s not just me; I think that homer was just the result of all my teammates being there and supporting me, all the fans. I think everybody was involved in that."

Hiroto's reaction during the postgame interview took the spotlight as he cheered, "GO CUBS, GO."

Ad
Ad

Seiya Suzuki's wife, Airi Hatakeyama, shares heartfelt health journal for her family

Seiya Suzuki with wife Airi.(airihatakeyama/Instagram)
Seiya Suzuki with wife Airi.(airihatakeyama/Instagram)

On Sept. 1, Seiya Suzuki's wife, Airi Haatakayema, shared a series of images on Instagram with her sons, Hiroto and a younger one. She wrote a caption:

Ad
"For good health everyone ,Is there something you are aware of daily? I am mindful of 'walking' in my life! Took about 30 minutes for a walk with the kids, visiting a cafe a little far away, walking to a different park.
"My kids have so much stamina, I don't know how. Can you have fun and exercise your body? Any fun parks I don't know yet. Daily searching 🌿🐝
Ad
"Taking care of your health starts with a little daily habit 😊For example, try recording your steps every day. It might be easier to continue if you can see it with your eyes. I've got another health care tip, I've been careful with my food since I was a player, Even now I try to keep a photo record of the food I serve my husband! Everybody, from wherever you are Want to start building your health? ☀️"

Before marrying Suzuki in December 2019, Airi represented Japan in the 2012 Summer Olympics and the 2015 World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship and earned bronze with five ribbons. Now she works as a current television reporter in Japan.

About the author
Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications