“Send James Outman back down” - Fans cry out for outfielder trade after Dodgers 5-4 loss against Marlins

The Los Angeles Dodgers were on the losing end in a thrilling clash against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday. It was a second loss in three games for the NL West leaders, enraging Dodgers fans.

Freddie Freeman's RBI single in the first inning gave the Dodgers a 1-0 lead. The visitors maintained their narrow lead until Marlins slugger Liam Hicks' two-run home run off Tony Gonsolin to turn around the game in the fifth inning.

The Dodgers hit back with Shohei Ohtani's solo home run, his 10th of the season, to make it 2-2. Freeman followed with a second home run in the sixth inning to give the Dodgers a 3-2 lead. However, the Marlins got back in the game and eventually won in extra innings after Jesus Sanchez's walk-off single.

Following the loss, Dodgers fans vented their frustration, singling out outfield James Outman, who had replaced Teoscar Hernandez in the lineup.

"Is there really no player other than Outman that can be used? The Dodgers' farm system isn't very deep, huh? A team that can't even score a single run in a tiebreaker, lol."

"I didn’t think Outman could possibly be worse than Conforto at the plate. I stand corrected," wrote another fan.

"Send Outman back to OKC, bring up Rushing," wrote a disgruntled fan.

Others took a swipe at the Dodgers bullpen for costing the team the game in extra innings.

"We’ve gotta be THE worst team in extras. Come on maaaan!" wrote a dissatisfied fan.

"Why do we insist on employing the most random relievers when we have plenty of 1 inning capable arms in AAA."

Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani's efforts go in vain in Dodgers loss

World Series MVP Freddie Freeman's solo home run to give the Dodgers the lead in the sixth inning was his eighth home run of the season. However, the Dodgers failed to maintain their lead as Connor Norby and Dane Myers added RBI singles in the bottom of the sixth to make it 4-3 for the Marlins.

Shohei Ohtani, who had smacked a team-leading 10th homer earlier in the game, tied the scores with an RBI double in the seventh inning. However, despite Ohtani and Freeman's multi-RBI performances, the Dodgers succumbed to a 5-4 loss.

