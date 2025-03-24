Serena Williams' $150M husband drops 3-word reaction to Orioles admin channeling Maryland Terrapins' superstar Derik Queen

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, is most known for his work with Reddit, but he was impressed by the Baltimore Orioles' post on X on Sunday. The Orioles' social media team were not focused on baseball at the time, but they were keeping an eye on what was going on in the NCAA Tournament.

Those who simply follow the Orioles on X might have been confused, but the husband of Serena Williams knew what a smart move the team made.

"🗣️ I'M FROM BALTIMORE. THAT'S WHY," the post read.

Alexis Ohanian, who has a net worth of $150 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, commented on the post in less than an hour:

"Well done, admin!" Ohanian commented.

This post was in reference to a quote from Maryland's star basketball player, Derik Queen. Queen had just led his team to a buzzer-beating win in the NCAA Tournament and was asked how he got so much confidence.

Queen is one of the top college prospects, and he gave credit to his hometown for being able to deliver in a massive moment:

"I'm from Baltimore," Queen said.

3 young Orioles stars discuss last time they cried

The Baltimore Orioles are a team with several young stars, and Jackson Holliday, Heston Kjerstad, and Coby Mayo are among them. That trio got together for "The Chill" podcast on Mar. 16 and got into a discussion about the last time that each of them cried:

“I don't know, maybe when I got drafted that like my parents were emotional and it made me emotional for some reason. So I don't know, it's been a few years I feel like,” Jackson Holliday responded. (03:56 onwards)

Heston Kjerstad gave his response:

“Mine was, uh my wife wrote me a really good letter like the day before we got married, shed a few tears, yeah it's manly to cry.”

Coby Mayo was next to answer the question, and the Florida native was brought to tears by the Florida Panthers winning the Stanley Cup.

“This season the Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup so tears of joy as a lifelong fan. First-ever Stanley Cup um so cried a little bit watching them raise the trophy for sure,” he said.

It's been a fun week in the state of Maryland, but now it will be up to the young stars in Baltimore to try to lead their team to a World Series.

