"Shame on you" "How are you still employed?" - MLB insider gets lambasted by fans after polarizing take on Wander Franco situation

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal got blasted on social media for his bewildering take on the Wander Franco situation. Authorities are currently investigating Franco for an alleged relationship with a minor.

In the article on The Athletic, Rosenthal compares Franco's situation to the risk of signing young players to massive contracts. He also points to Fernando Tatis Jr. and his troubles after signing his 14-year, $340 million contract in 2021.

After Tatis signed his contract, he was involved in a motorcycle accident that required wrist surgery. After rehab, he learned that he would be suspended 80- games for testing positive for PEDs.

However, the two situations are significantly different. Tatis will be the San Diego Padres' starting outfielder this upcoming season, while Franco's future in the league is unclear.

"Welp, seems like you topped Morosi for the worst offseason ever. Shame on you" one fan posted.

"How are you still employed?" asked another fan.

It is safe to say MLB fans do not agree with Rosenthal equating Wander Franco's situation with the risk of signing young players. While there are certainly risks involved, Franco's case is likely a rare one.

Rosenthal calls on big-league clubs to better question their young talent's maturity and moral compass, but that is often easier said than done. Teams try to do their best, but they cannot retrace every player's lives.

Young prospects should not be lumped into the Wander Franco situation

Front offices should have concerns and do their research before signing young players to significant deals. There is always a risk that the player may not turn out well, but young prospects should not be lumped into Wander Franco's situation.

For instance, the Atlanta Braves signed Ronald Acuna Jr. to an eight-year, $100 million extension in 2019 when he was 21. He is coming off a season where he hit .337/.416/.596 with 41 home runs and a league-leading 73 stolen bases.

It was a magical season for the young outfielder, who ended the year with his first National League MVP Award. If the Braves had not signed Acuna when they did, he would be a lot more expensive now.

The name of the game is finding and signing these young players to save money in the future. Nothing is ever a guarantee, and there have been busts in the past. But front offices should prioritize signing their prospects before they make a name for themselves.

