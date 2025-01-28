Shohei Ohtani and Barry Bonds make history with dual Topps autograph card

Shohei Ohtani has been a name that baseball card and sports memorabilia collectors have been salivating over. With his elite performance, especially this past season, the value of his products has gone through the roof.

Now, these collectors have another fun item to try and find. It was just announced on Tuesday that Ohtani would be featured on a Topps card alongside Barry Bonds with both the slugger's autographs.

It was announced last month that Bonds would be returning to sign cards for Topps. He has not signed a Topps card since 2017.

The card shows Ohtani in his Los Angeles Dodgers uniform while Bonds is depicted in his San Francisco Giants uniform. These two sluggers have a combined 10 MVP Awards, which is astounding.

Topps gives first look at awesome Shohei Ohtani relic

Los Angeles Dodgers - Shohei Ohtani (Photo via IMAGN)

One thing that sets some cards apart from others is a relic. A relic can be any piece of game-used memorabilia that is then cut out and placed inside a baseball card. Some examples of relics include parts of MLB jerseys, jersey patches, pieces of a bat or glove or even the knob of a baseball bat.

Topps is no stranger to cool relics and they gave fans a sneak peek on Monday. They have produced a card of Shohei Ohtani with a game-used baseball signed in both English and Kanji.

The card will come out of the Luminaries set, which is a higher-end set. Many collectors seek out this set as there are quite a few big-time pulls to be had in these sets.

The card depicts Ohtani in his Dodgers uniform following their 2024 World Series run. This will be a card many collectors will keep tabs on to see if it has been pulled or not.

