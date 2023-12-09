Shohei Ohtani Contract Details: Breaking down Dodgers' mega-deal for Japanese phenom which shook MLB

Shohei Ohtani has accepted a record-breaking contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The two sides agreed to a 10-year, $700 million deal that blows other top contracts out of the water.

Ohtani has surpassed his former teammate Mike Trout by $273.5 million and Mookie Betts' contract by $335 million. Ohtani's contract now sticks out like a sore thumb compared to the rest.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It is not just baseball players that Shohei Ohtani has surpassed. He now has a contract bigger than KC Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ($450 million) and Lionel Messi's $674 million deal he signed with FC Barcelona.

Expand Tweet

This speaks of what Ohtani can bring to the game. He has done things that fans were not even sure were possible. He even brings his own unique fanbase with him wherever he goes.

Shohei Ohtani can breathe easy now

Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics

Shohei Ohtani can breathe easy now knowing that he has signed with a world Series contender like the Los Angeles Dodgers. He wanted to stay on the West Coast and is doing just that.

Ohtani will slot in as the team's DH for the 2024 season. He will not be on the mound next year as he recovers from an elbow procedure he got at the end of the season.

His bat alone is worth much of the deal that he signed. Last season, he led the American League with 44 home runs despite missing the final month of the regular season with an oblique injury.

Ohtani now joins the likes of Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. The two are some of the most well-liked players in the game and should make Ohtani feel right at home.

The Dodgers will likely be the favorites to win the World Series next season now that they are a juggernaut.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.