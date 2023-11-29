Shohei Ohtani Free Agency Update: Two AL clubs drop out of $500,000,000 sweepstakes for two-way phenom

The pending new contract for Shohei Ohtani remains one of the biggest stories in the MLB. A few weeks into the offseason, the two-time MVP remains the most sought-after name on the open market.

The Japanese superstar sits atop the priority list for many teams this offseason, as the addition of Ohtani will dramatically change the future of whichever franchise signs him. Even though the two-way superstar is not expected to pitch during the 2024 campaign, many believe he will still sign the most lucrative contract in MLB history, with some estimating the value to reach as much as $500,000,000.

"Two more top Dodgers competitors for Shohei Ohtani have reportedly removed themselves from the sweepstakes" - @DodgersNation

Although he has been linked to several clubs throughout the year, there has been a shortlist of teams many believed had the best chances of landing Shohei Ohtani. However, according to sources across the MLB, two organizations are reportedly backing out of the race as clubs are starting to evaluate how realistic they are to sign the superstar.

"Sources: Ohtani sweepstakes are moving along and the Texas Rangers and at least one team in the AL East has dropped out. Teams who feel they aren’t real players are beginning to take themselves out of talks" - @MarinoMLB

According to MLB insider Michael Marino, the two clubs easing their pursuit of Ohtani are the Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox. Even though both teams would be more than happy to have the two-time MVP on their roster, if they do not find themselves legitimate contenders to sign him, they might be looking to address their other offseason needs.

The Texas Rangers, who are coming off their first World Series title in franchise history, have several of their own free agents that they hope to bring back into the fold. One of those players is Jordan Montgomery, who is coveted by several teams this offseason.

The Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes are still well underway

Even though it is believed that both the Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox are no longer prioritizing signing Ohtani, several teams are reportedly ramping up their pursuit.

The LA Dodgers, Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants are three teams experts believe have the best chance of landing Shohei Ohtani. Other contenders include the Toronto Blue Jays, San Diego Padres, New York Yankees and New York Mets.

