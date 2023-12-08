Shohei Ohtani Free Agency Update: Two-way phenom's sweepstake 'imminent', per MLB insider

Shohei Ohtani has been the main story of free agency in the MLB thus far, and multiple teams are desperate to sign the two-way Japanese phenom. With fans from all the franchises rumored to be in the running checking for frequent updates, MLB Network's Jon Morosi has just provided one on X (formerly Twitter).

This will certainly fuel the fire, and it certainly brings a tangible sense of expectation to Ohtani's looming decision. Morosi then spoke about the imminent decision on MLB Network:

"This could be a very historic day in the pursuit of Shohei Ohtani. Well, I can say for certain is that the decision is imminent. Again, as I reported this morning it could happen as early as today. Now, we still do not know where, that part is still unconfirmed.

"As of the middle of this week, there were still five teams involved we believe. I do know this, that in the last week since his visit to Dunedin, Florida on Monday, momentum has built for the Blue Jays."

With five teams said to be in the running and a $500 million contract potentially on the table, where will Ohtani go?

Rumors and updates in Shohei Ohtani's free agency saga

The consensus is that there the five likeliest teams are the Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Angels, and San Francisco Giants.

Shohei Ohtani has met with the Dodgers, Blue Jays, and Giants; therefore, they are the frontrunners. Many consider the Dodgers to be the favorites, and recent developments have bolstered that notion.

"A clubhouse source told The Post Ohtani told him during the season that he liked the idea of going to at least the Dodgers or Jays if he left the Angels," Jon Heyman reported.

With the Dodgers and Blue Jays both representing the most realistic chance to contend for the World Series, these two are in good spots to sign him.

While a return to the Angels cannot be ruled out just yet, it does seem unlikely. The Angels certainly can offer him the money, but they don't seem set to contend for the title next season.

As to where Shohei Ohtani will decide to go, we may not have long to wait before we find out. While one team's fanbase will be celebrating, four others will be left disappointed.

