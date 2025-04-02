Shohei Ohtani highlights Dodgers 7th straight victory of the season ft. Mookie Betts 2-run HR bomb

Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts have helped the LA Dodgers to a 7-0 start, after their latest 3-1 win against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday. Both Dodgers sluggers are seen as early NL MVP contenders, as Betts homered for the third time this season on Tuesday.

The Braves scored early against Dustin May, taking a 1-0 lead in the second inning. With reigning Cy Young winner Chris Sale on the mound, the Dodgers hitters struggled to get anything going on the mound.

However, shackles were finally broken in the sixth inning when Ohtani led off with a single, followed by Betts' 369 feet two run home run to left field. Betts' third home run of the season gave the Dodgers a pivotal one-run lead before an RBI single from Will Smith put the Dodgers up by 3-1. Relievers from both teams handled themselves for the rest of the game, with the Dodgers turning up winners.

After the game, Ohtani highlighted Betts' efforts by posting him on his social media. In another snap, he captured Betts rounding up the bases.

Ohtani's Instagram story

Mookie Betts' home run makes up for defensive error he made in 2nd inning

Mookie Betts is still learning at shortstop. He erred early in the second inning, as his throwing error on a transition resulted in the Braves scoring their lone run of the night. However, his home run more than made up for it.

Talking about the same in his post-game interview with Kirsten Watson, the shortstop said:

"Yeah, it was huge. I mean, I'm still beating myself up about that, because that can't happen. And so I'm glad I was able to make up for it. But you better believe I'll be working on that same play tomorrow."

During the interview, Watson mentioned that the Dodgers' 7-0 start ties the MLB record for most consecutive wins coming off a World Series. In reply, Betts said:

"You know, I think it's more just the culture we created here. You know, it's a winning culture. And you know, we look up, we're 7-0. But I mean, nobody in here really cares. You know, we're just focused on the game tomorrow. And we've got to find a way to win tomorrow. And you know, the record will be the record. You know, we're not going to worry about that."

Betts and the Dodgers will be ready on Wednesday as they look to sweep the Braves in the series finale at Dodger Stadium.

