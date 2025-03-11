"Shohei Ohtani just takes it like a champion" - Dodgers manager gives the scoop on fun-loving personality of 3X-MVP

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts believes that speaking to the media in English has helped Shohei Ohtani become more endearing to his teammates as well as the fans. Roberts feels it has allowed Ohtani to be his usual self in public, and the people are now getting to see the remarkably unflappable personality of the Japanese superstar.

Shohei Ohtani was embroiled in a massive scandal soon after joining the Los Angeles Dodgers after it emerged that his former interpreter and personal friend, Ippei Mizuhara, was making wire transfers to a bookmaker in California using his bank account. Mizuhara was later sentenced to 57 months in prison for bank fraud and ordered to pay $17 million in restitution to Ohtani.

The Foul Territory podcast posted a clip from an interview with Dodgers manager Dave Roberts on Instagram this Monday. He offered his perspective on the more unreserved personality of Shohei Ohtani that MLB fans have been privy to lately.

"We are seeing the best version of Shohei as a person. Obviously he was 50-50. He had a huge year. He's the best player on the planet," Roberts said. "We've moved on from the interpreter. Shohei has become his own man. I think that's been great for the coaches. It's been great for his teammates, most importantly."

"The fans and the media are really starting to see a normal person," Roberts continued. "Him not speaking English as a second language and being separated from the media and his teammates and all this stuff, you really didn't get a grasp of who this guy was. When his real personality shows out, his true talent will show out."

"It's just fun for me to hear that funny laugh of his, and pull pranks on me, and me do it to him. He just takes it like a champion. It's so much fun," Roberts added.

Ohtani was named the 2024 National League MVP after posting a historic season with 54 home runs and 59 stolen bases. He had previously won two American League MVP honors while playing for the Los Angeles Angels.

"He’s a complete player": MLB legend Barry Bonds on Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani became the first player to post a 50-50 season in the MLB last year (Image Source: IMAGN)

All-time home run champion Barry Bonds recently lavished high praise on Shohei Ohtani following his outstanding first season for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bonds rarely offers interviews with the media, but he appeared as a guest on the All The Smoke podcast last week.

"The pitching and hitting has been outstanding for what he’s done,” he said. "Baserunning. He’s a complete player. There’s no doubt about the type of player he is and what he’s accomplished in his career."

Bonds was voted MVP on seven occasions during his career, the most by any player in the MLB. He set the single-season home run record in 2011 and ended his career with 762 dingers. However, he was denied entry to the Hall of Fame by the BBWAA for allegations of PED use in the latter half of his career.

