Shohei Ohtani opens up on his mentality after walk-off homer vs Braves 

Shohei Ohtani grabbed headlines once again after a walk-off homer against the Atlanta Braves, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers maintain their unbeaten streak eight games into the season. It was the third home run for the Japanese star as he helped the Dodgers complete a sweep over the Braves on his bobblehead night at Dodger Stadium.

Wednesday's win makes the LA club the first defending champions to start a season 8-0.

Entering the game with a 7-0 record this season, the Dodgers fell behind early in the game. After the Braves recorded five runs in the first two innings, Tommy Edman started the comeback for the Dodgers with a two-run homer in the bottom of the second. Michael Conforto then added a solo home run in the fourth inning before Max Muncy's two-run double in the eighth tied the game.

Shohei Ohtani then stepped up for his fifth at bat in the bottom of the ninth and blasted his third home run of the season to secure the win.

After the game, Ohtani spoke to MLB Network's Jon Morosi and opened up about what was going through his mind when he stepped to the plate in the ninth inning.

"I was really looking for a good pitch to hit but also maing sure that Mookie gets that at bat," Ohtani said via his interpreter, Will Ireton.

When asked about his mindset in high-pressure situations, Ohtani added:

"Actually, I'm honored to feel the pressure because that means there is a lot of expectation. And I just change that to something that's more of the positive."

Eight games into the 2025 season, and Ohtani already has a .333 average with three home runs, three RBIs and two stolen bases. Though it's still early in the season, the reigning NL MVP is already looking like the favorite to defend his crown as the best player in the National League.

Shohei Ohtani remains humble and credits teammates after comeback victory vs. Braves

Shohei Ohtani completed a thrilling comeback victory for the LA Dodgers with a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to sweep the Atlanta Braves. Despite his clutch hit on the night, the Japanese superstar credited the team for their efforts during an interview with Kirsten Watson after the game.

"I think the bullpen did a fantastic job bringing us back into the game, Max Muncy's timely hit and all the guys contributing today," Ohtani said via SportsNetLA.

While he continues his heroics in the MLB, Ohtani is always careful to mention the role his teammates have played in their recent success. As they look to extend their unbeaten run this season, they face the Philadelphia Phillies next in a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park this weekend, with the opening game on Friday.

