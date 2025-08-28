"Shohei Ohtani has proven me wrong" - Ex-Astros All-Star shares how Dodgers superstar cleared his misconception

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani's dominance as a two-way player wasn't something Mike Hampton thought would be possible. Although Babe Ruth showed his mettle as a two-way phenom in the early 20th century, Hampton found it unfathomable for somebody to replicate it in the modern era.

As such, Hampton, who played 18 years in the MLB, didn't think Ohtani could be a dominant two-way player in the big leagues. That assumption has now been proven wrong, as two of Ohtani's three MVP awards came as a result of his two-way skillset.

The 52-year-old appeared on "Nothing Personal with David Samson" on Tuesday and admitted he was wrong about Ohtani. He also shared reasons why he believed in the misconception in the first place.

"He's (Shohei Ohtani) proven me wrong," Hampton said (Timestamp 12:46). "I just felt it would almost be impossible to be a good pitcher and a good hitter. You know, I just, like, to be able to do both. I mean there's a lot of stress and pressure that goes along with each position you play. So just, you know, imagine it's heightened with that."

Hampton's revelation followed David Samson's bold claim that he was the closest player to Ohtani post-2000. The reasoning was that Hampton was an exceptional slugger, despite being a pitcher.

Over the course of his storied career, Hampton was a two-time All-Star in 1999 (Houston Astros) and 2001 (Colorado Rockies), the 2000 NLCS MVP (New York Mets), and a Gold Glove Award winner in 2003 (Atlanta Braves).

Hampton also stood out as one of the best-hitting pitchers of his era, winning five consecutive Silver Slugger Awards from 1999 to 2003. Additionally, he led the National League in wins in 1999.

Mike Hampton shares thoughts on whether he would like to play everyday like Shohei Ohtani

In the same conversation with David Samson, Mike Hampton said he would've liked to play every day. Times were different, and Hampton didn't have the same opportunity that Shohei Ohtani now has.

The DH rule, which allows a team to designate a player to bat in place of the pitcher, was adopted by the American League in 1973 and was made a universal rule in MLB in 2022.

"I would have loved the opportunity," Hampton said (Timestamp 13:02). "I'm not sure if I could have hit as an everyday big leaguer, but I could have played outfield as an everyday big leaguer. Defense was something I loved. When I was in high school and playing in tournaments, I got more satisfaction from robbing balls in the gap than I did from throwing a shutout."

Hampton pointed out that he loved the look on a guy's face when he thought he had a homer, only to be out seconds later.

