Shohei Ohtani reacts to Japan becoming the first soccer team to qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America

Shohei Ohtani is one of Japan's most followed athletes, boasting a hero-like status in the country. Ohtani has helped the nation achieve plenty of glory on the baseball field, guiding team Japan to gold in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Ad

Just like baseball, soccer is another sport that is hugely popular in the country, and the Japanese Men's team gave their fans plenty to celebrate on Thursday.

Beating Bahrain 2-0 with two second-half goals from Daichi Kamada and Takefusa Kubo, the Blue Samurai became the first nation to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by North American nations Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shortly after, Shohei Ohtani took to Instagram to react to the big win, via his story.

Ad

Trending

"👏👏👏" Ohtani reacted

Screenshot of Ohtani's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@shoheiohtani IG Stories)

Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts commends 'superhero' Shohei Ohtani for always turning up in pressure situations

As the Dodgers opened up their 2025 season with a two-game series against the Chicago Cubs, Shohei Ohtani was once again at his mercurial best, batting .375 with a home run and an RBI, helping his team sweep their NL Central rivals.

Ad

Praising the 30-year-old's excellent performances, skipper Dave Roberts hailed Ohtani's ability to stay calm and deliver when it mattered, time after time. Speaking about said ability, Roberts likened the Japanese international to a 'superhero'.

"I know Shohei puts his pants on just like we all do, one leg at a time. But if there's ever a superhero, I think Shohei just seems like a superhero. In the biggest of games or the biggest of moments, he seems to always deliver," said Roberts.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Everyone here tonight came to watch Shohei perform and put on a show," Roberts said. "Like Shohei does, he always seems to deliver. It was a great moment for everyone and for him to hit a home run here at the Tokyo Dome."

Now set to head home before taking on the Detroit Tigers at Dodger Stadium in a week's time, fans will be hoping Shohei Ohtani can continue to perform as consistently as he ever has since signing for the Dodgers, and help the team to yet another World Series title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback