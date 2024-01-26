"Shohei Ohtani doesn't really do one-on-ones" - MLB reporter expresses discontentment over Angels' rigid clubhouse restrictions for two-way phenom

Shohei Ohtani doesn't give many interviews or come out in the open to provide any statements to the journalists. MLB reporter Sarah Valenzuela recently shared her experience with the Los Angeles Angels management when she tried to interview Shotime.

While speaking on the Foul Territory podcast, Valenzuela stated that the management turned down her request, saying that Ohtani doesn't make many public appearances. Further, she added the first thing that was relayed to her by the Halos organization:

"One of the first rules I was told was Ohtani doesn't really do one-on-ones. Don't really speak to him."

Ohtani spent six seasons with the Angles in Anaheim after making his move from the NPB. The two-time AL MVP signed the biggest contract with the LA Dodgers this offseason, tying him down on the West Coast for a decade. Yoshinobu Yamamoto followed his Japanese teammate's footsteps to join the ranks with the Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani has a sizable fan base and is frequently pursued by the media in an effort to chat with him or pose general questions.

Shohei Ohtani is all set to shine in the Seoul Series

For the first time, the MLB is taking its regular-season games away. Shohei Ohtani fans will get a chance to see the two-way ace in action as the Dodgers take on the Padres in a regular-season series in Seoul, South Korea, from March 20–21, 2024.

A historic schedule of games known as the MLB World Tour will introduce MLB franchises and players to the league's fan base around the world. Between the 2023 and 2026 seasons, up to 24 regular season games and 16 exhibition games will be held in Asia, Mexico, Latin America and Europe, which will be MLB and the MLBPA's largest-ever foreign schedule.

Japanese travel agency JTB Corp. will provide tour packages for the MLB season opener in March, which will take place in Seoul. Although the tours are available for purchase by anyone outside of Japan, Kaori Mori, the travel agency's brand PR manager, stated that the tours will leave the island nation. Dates of sale and pricing will be revealed later.

