"Shohei Ohtani robbed, should be 100" "Favoritism in these ratings is so beyond unreal" - Fans react as MLB The Show 25 reveals top 5 Dodgers players

MLB The Show 25 is rolling out ratings ahead of the launch in about a week, and they've unsurprisingly given reigning NL MVP Shohei Ohtani a 99 overall rating. It is the most coveted number in sports video games.

At the same time, the video game also confirmed the top five Los Angeles Dodgers player ratings. They're coming off a World Series title and added even more talent, and the top five reflect a dominant team.

Ohtani leads the way at 99, but Mookie Betts (95), Blake Snell (92), Tyler Glasnow (91) and Freddie Freeman (90) are all over 90. Some teams have just one player rated over 90 overall, sparking fan reactions.

"Ohtani robbed, should be 100 smh," a fan said.

"I wonder what it'd be like if the MLB was impartial and didn't have a bloodlust affinity for the franchise from LA," one said.

"How about overrated players and overrated team," another chimed in.

Most fans have taken issue with Snell's rating being too high at this time.

"Snell at 92 yet crochet at 85 is absolutely diabolical, the favoritism in these ratings is so beyond unreal," a fan said

"92 for Snell? Lol and a guy like Cease is a 85?" one asked.

"Freddie should be higher but I guess it makes the game a little bit more fair," another said.

MLB The Show 25 reveals top player ratings

The MLB The Show 25 player ratings aren't fully out, but the top players are. In unsurprising fashion, Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge and Juan Soto are all 99 overall after brilliant seasons.

Shohei Ohtani and Elly De La Cruz (Imagn)

Here's the rest of the top-rated player list:

Ketel Marte – Diamondbacks – 96 OVR

Bobby Witt Jr. – Royals – 96 OVR

Mike Trout – Angels – 96 OVR

Mookie Betts – Dodgers – 95 OVR

Francisco Lindor – Mets – 95 OVR

Bryce Harper – Phillies – 95 OVR

Jose Ramirez – Cleveland Guardians – 95 OVR

Gunnar Henderson – Orioles – 94 OVR

Chris Sale – Braves – 94 OVR

Tarik Skubal – Tigers – 94 OVR

Paul Skenes – Pirates – 93 OVR

Elly De La Cruz – Reds – 93 OVR

Kyle Tucker – Cubs – 93 OVR

Ronald Acuna Jr. – Braves – 93 OVR

Fernando Tatis Jr. – Padres – 93 OVR

Yordan Alvarez – Astros – 92 OVR

Blake Snell – Dodgers – 92 OVR

Corey Seager – Rangers – 92 OVR

Tyler Glasnow – Dodgers – 91 OVR

Emmanuel Clase – Guardians – 91 OVR

Cover athletes Paul Skenes (93), Gunnar Henderson (94) and Elly De La Cruz (93) all have good ratings heading into the March 14 launch.

