  • "Shohei Ohtani robbed, should be 100" "Favoritism in these ratings is so beyond unreal" - Fans react as MLB The Show 25 reveals top 5 Dodgers players

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Mar 06, 2025 14:34 GMT
MLB: Spring Training-Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn
Fans react as MLB The Show 25 reveals top 5 Dodgers players (Imagn)

MLB The Show 25 is rolling out ratings ahead of the launch in about a week, and they've unsurprisingly given reigning NL MVP Shohei Ohtani a 99 overall rating. It is the most coveted number in sports video games.

At the same time, the video game also confirmed the top five Los Angeles Dodgers player ratings. They're coming off a World Series title and added even more talent, and the top five reflect a dominant team.

Ohtani leads the way at 99, but Mookie Betts (95), Blake Snell (92), Tyler Glasnow (91) and Freddie Freeman (90) are all over 90. Some teams have just one player rated over 90 overall, sparking fan reactions.

"Ohtani robbed, should be 100 smh," a fan said.
"I wonder what it'd be like if the MLB was impartial and didn't have a bloodlust affinity for the franchise from LA," one said.
"How about overrated players and overrated team," another chimed in.

Most fans have taken issue with Snell's rating being too high at this time.

"Snell at 92 yet crochet at 85 is absolutely diabolical, the favoritism in these ratings is so beyond unreal," a fan said
"92 for Snell? Lol and a guy like Cease is a 85?" one asked.
"Freddie should be higher but I guess it makes the game a little bit more fair," another said.

MLB The Show 25 reveals top player ratings

The MLB The Show 25 player ratings aren't fully out, but the top players are. In unsurprising fashion, Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge and Juan Soto are all 99 overall after brilliant seasons.

Shohei Ohtani and Elly De La Cruz (Imagn)
Shohei Ohtani and Elly De La Cruz (Imagn)

Here's the rest of the top-rated player list:

  • Ketel Marte – Diamondbacks – 96 OVR
  • Bobby Witt Jr. – Royals – 96 OVR
  • Mike Trout – Angels – 96 OVR
  • Mookie Betts – Dodgers – 95 OVR
  • Francisco Lindor – Mets – 95 OVR
  • Bryce Harper – Phillies – 95 OVR
  • Jose Ramirez – Cleveland Guardians – 95 OVR
  • Gunnar Henderson – Orioles – 94 OVR
  • Chris Sale – Braves – 94 OVR
  • Tarik Skubal – Tigers – 94 OVR
  • Paul Skenes – Pirates – 93 OVR
  • Elly De La Cruz – Reds – 93 OVR
  • Kyle Tucker – Cubs – 93 OVR
  • Ronald Acuna Jr. – Braves – 93 OVR
  • Fernando Tatis Jr. – Padres – 93 OVR
  • Yordan Alvarez – Astros – 92 OVR
  • Blake Snell – Dodgers – 92 OVR
  • Corey Seager – Rangers – 92 OVR
  • Tyler Glasnow – Dodgers – 91 OVR
  • Emmanuel Clase – Guardians – 91 OVR

Cover athletes Paul Skenes (93), Gunnar Henderson (94) and Elly De La Cruz (93) all have good ratings heading into the March 14 launch.

Edited by Ribin Peter
