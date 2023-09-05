Baseball fans around the world feared the worst when Shohei Ohtani tore his UCL, but it is not as bad as it could have been. Ohtani's agent, Nez Balelo, spoke with the media regarding his superstar's injury and what the plan is. He confirmed that there would be a procedure done on Ohtani's arm, but did not specify what. He even claimed this was the best case scenario given the circumstances.

The typical surgery for this injury is a Tommy John surgery, which requires a long and arduous rehabilitation process. Ohtani previously underwent this procedure in 2018. However, it is beginning to sound like this procedure will not be Tommy John surgery.

Sam Blum of The Athletic shared the extensive comments from Balelo on Twitter.

"Shohei Ohtani’s agent, Nez Balelo, said he anticipates Shohei Ohtani needing a procedure. He wouldn’t say if it’s TJ. He said Ohtani plans to DH throughout next season, and doesn’t believe a procedure would prohibit him from DHing" - Sam Blum

The confirmation that Ohtani plans to play as a designated hitter in 2024 is a great sign. He will not be off the field or our televisions for too long.

Balelo also defended the Los Angeles Angels handling of the injury, which has been the subject of some critiscm.

"Balelo, said they have no issues with how the Angels have handled the process. They understood that the team needed to explain the process publicly" - Sam Blum

He ended his comments, as all good agents would, with optimism.

"He’s going to be fine" - Nev Balelo

While this is a mostly positive update, it does not clear up the situation completely. Until we know what procedure he will be undergoing, it is hard to predict a recovery timeline.

Shohei Ohtani could be planning to follow in Bryce Harper's footsteps

After losing in the World Series, Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper had Tomy John surgery. He managed to come back before the next All-Star break, playing as a Designated Hitter before moving to first base. Shohei Ohtani's plan is likely the same, have his procedure, play as a DH until he is able to return to the mound.

Shohei Ohtani is one of the most gifted athletes on the planet, so he should be able to return from this injury well. However, it will probably be a while before we see him as a two-way player once again.