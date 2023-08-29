The Los Angeles Angels pitcher, Shohei Ohtani is not likely to play again this season.

He was recently diagnosed with a UCL tear, which led his fans to believe that the Los Angeles Angels failed to handle him wisely. Fans assume that this failure is the primary cause of the severity of the injury sustained by Ohtani.

Shohei Ohtani is a big MLB star with a huge fan following. The MLB superstar tore his UCL recently and was dealing with arm fatigue during this season. Owing to his injuries, he was replaced in various games. Moreover, Ohtani has a history of arm issues, which led to him getting removed many times.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The recent comment of GM Perry made fans believe that Ohtani's stint with the Angels is done, and he's not likely to return to Anaheim. Perry said that the Angels offered to conduct an MRI to better understand and address the injury sustained in Ohtani's arm.

The proposal was made last month, but it was refused by Ohtani and his agent, as they didn't deem it necessary.

Expand Tweet

The comment came after severe criticism from fans holding the Angels responsible for Ohtani's injury. One fan asked,

"Is it because he’s a competitor or because he didn’t want to ruin a potentially insane FA deal?"

Expand Tweet

Other reacted:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Shohei Ohtani's run in Anaheim

However, upon clearing things up with the general manager, fans started believing that Ohtani would not be seen playing this season and the upcoming seasons. He shall not come back to Anaheim.

One fan said,

"pointlessly bad PR, guess he's not going back to Anaheim LOL" posted a fan

Expand Tweet

Shohei Ohtani is a big superstar of MLB. He is the core of his team. On October 1, 2022, Ohtani won two angels awards. Before the commencement of the game, he was accoladed with Nick Adenhart and the MVP award. However, his injury came to be a nightmare for his fans. They are downhearted after visiting the comment put forth by GM Perry.

Ohtani fans fear that the comment is likely to cause a rift between him and the team. In addition, Ohtani shall not re-sign with his team.