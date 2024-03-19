Shohei Ohtani’s fandom continues as fans in Japan shell out premium prices for Dodgers star's merchandise

Shohei Ohtani has taken the MLB by storm. He also has a wide fan following in Japan, and his stint with the Dodgers has garnered more attention.

His recent appearance in South Korea has further expanded his fanbase. However, his Japanese fans have always been loyal and are willing to shell out premium prices for his merchandise.

Ohtani's stardom in Japan was way before he played for the Angles. It's the Dodgers merch that has taken over as fans flock to grab the latest jerseys and caps in blue.

While the Dodgers merch sells for a reasonable price, it's Ohtani's that remains steep. A usual Dodgers cap can cost around $42, just like the other MLB caps. For Ohtani, a cap with a replica of his signature and No. 17 can easily cost up to $150, though.

Shohei Ohtani's jerseys are selling at a sky-high price of $510. Several stores in Japan have noticed a significant rise in sales. Ohtani's keychains and cell phone covers are also sold besides the jerseys and caps.

Ohtani's used baseball bat is priced at $22,000, while his used glove is sold at $13,400. Despite the prices, fans are ready to pay to wear their favorite star's merchandise.

Shohei Ohtani to start training program, set to pitch in 2025

Shohei Ohtani is expected to start his training program soon, according to manager Dave Roberts. Ohtani is set to pitch in 2025, but the possibility of taking the mound in 2024 is not completely ruled out.

"Once we get back to the States, he is going to start his throwing program, which he hasn’t started yet," Roberts said.

Ohtani will start the program when the Dodgers return from their series in Seoul. The aim is for the two-way star to start pitching in 2025. The 29-year-old star will need to take things slow, as he's coming off his second right elbow procedure in September.

Ohtani will be the team's designated hitter for now and is also expected to see some outfield action, if possible. The Dodgers face off against the San Diego Padres on Mar. 20 and 21 before returning to the States to resume their regular season.

