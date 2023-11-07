The Los Angeles Dodgers remain one of the top contenders to sign two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani. The free-agent period for the Japanese superstar has been the talk of the MLB for the majority of the season, with many linking the Los Angeles Angels star to their cross-town rivals for months.

Even though it's unlikely that Shohei Ohtani will be able to pitch at all during the 2024 season, he remains the most sought-after free agent on the market. In fact, some teams are so invested in landing Ohtani's signature that they are willing to move on from some of their own free agents in order to facilitate funds for their offer.

"Ohtani's status as a free agent at least factored into the Dodgers' decision not to extend to JD Martinez the $20.325M qualifying offer. LA is interested in bringing back the NL All-Star DH but must first try to see what their Ohtani chances are."

According to MLB Insider Jon Heyman, this has been exactly what the Los Angeles Dodgers have done. In order to give themselves less financial commitments, the team did not extend a qualifying offer to veteran slugger J.D. Martinez, which was valued at $20.325 million.

Heyman did not rule out a potential reunion between the Los Angeles Dodgers and J.D. Martinez, however, "[They] must first try to see what their chances are". Even if the Dodgers do indeed sign Ohtani, it could lead to Martinez signing a cheaper contract as Shohei's arrival would drastically improve the team's World Series odds.

"Dodgers didn't extend any qualifying offers (one year, $20.325 million), including to J.D. Martinez or Clayton Kershaw. Neither decision is much of a surprise. Martinez's case was complicated by a certain other free agent DH on the market."

The fact that the team is keeping the door open for Martinez to return not only provides the team with a backup plan but could also be a sign that the team is not confident that they will be able to secure Shohei Ohtani in free agency.

Here's a closer look at the unrestricted free agency of Shohei Ohtani

The 2021 American League MVP (and likely 2023 MVP), Ohtani has done things on the field that people have never seen before. One of the most feared hitters in the game, the Los Angeles Angels superstar just so happens to be one of the best pitchers in the game as well.

Although Shohei Ohtani suffered a UCL injury at the end of the season and is not expected to pitch again until 2025, many believe he could still command the richest contract in MLB history. The injury may keep him away from the estimated $600,000,000 that some predicted, but he could still break the all-time record.